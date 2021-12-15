ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Dynamic Human Evaluation for Relative Model Comparisons

By Thórhildur Thorleiksdóttir, Cedric Renggli, Nora Hollenstein, Ce Zhang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Collecting human judgements is currently the most reliable evaluation method for natural language generation systems. Automatic metrics have reported flaws when applied to measure quality aspects of generated text and have been shown to correlate poorly with...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
ARCHITECTURE
arxiv.org

Spacecraft Relative Motion Dynamics and Control Using Fundamental Solution Constants

This paper explores expressing the relative state in the close-proximity satellite relative motion problem in terms of fundamental solution constants. The nominal uncontrolled relative state can be expressed in terms of a weighted sum of fundamental and geometrically insightful motions. These fundamental motions are obtained using Lyapunov-Floquet theory. In the case that the dynamics are perturbed by the action of a controller or by unmodeled dynamics, the weights on each fundamental solution are allowed to vary as in a variation-of-parameters approach, and in this manner function as state variables. This methodology reveals interesting insights about satellite relative motion and also enables elegant control approaches. This approach can be applied in any dynamical environment as long as the chief orbit is periodic, and this is demonstrated with results for relative motion analysis and control in the eccentric Keplerian problem and in the circular restricted three-body problem (CR3BP). Some commentary on extension of the methodology beyond the periodic chief orbit case is also provided. This is a promising and widely applicable new approach to the close-proximity satellite relative motion problem.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Elastic properties of self-folded two-dimensional nanomaterials: a theoretical model validated by molecular dynamics simulations

The trade-off between strength and ductility has plagued the design of macroscopic assemblies of two-dimensional materials for a long time. In order to break the strength-ductility paradox, the design of self-folded two-dimensional nanomaterial (SF-2DNM) has been recently proposed with the inspiration from the folded nanostructures of natural silks. Such folding strategy is revealed to greatly enhance the ductility of overall assembly without much sacrifice of the excellent tensile strength of two-dimensional materials. However, the dependences of the elastic properties of SF-2DNMs on the material properties of building blocks and the geometries of folded structures have not been specifically clarified in previous studies. In this paper, we thus develop a theoretical model to describe the elastic properties of SF-2DNMs based on the shear-lag analysis. The load transfer behaviors and failure modes of SF-2DNMs are demonstrated with this model. The Young's modulus and tensile strength of SF-2DNMs are also predicted, further validated by molecular dynamics simulations. This model brings insights into the elastic deformation of SF-2DNMs under external tension. The structure-property relationship revealed by this model would provide useful guidelines for the rational design of SF-2DNMs in engineering applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dynamical generation of scalar mass in two Higgs doublet model under Yukawa interactions

Existence of Higgs boson in nature raises the question if there are further scalar particles expected for understanding the physics beyond the Standard Model. If light scalars indeed exist in nature, dynamical generation of masses becomes an important avenue to explore scalar interactions in different models. A two Higgs doublet model containing two complex doublet scalar fields, conveniently called the SM Higgs and the second Higgs fields, interacting with each other via a singlet scalar field by Yukawa interactions is studied to explore the extent of dynamical mass generation and the model's features for different cutoff values. The model is studied for various renormalized masses of the second Higgs field at various coupling constants. The mass of the SM Higgs field is kept at its physical value. The model has strong indication of existence of critical coupling between $10^{-6}$ GeV and $10^{-3}$ GeV. The two Higgs propagators are found to be significantly stable compared to the scalar singlet particle. No phase structure in the parameter space was observed under the form of the interaction vertices chosen for the study. The model is a non-trivial theory in scalar sector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing
Harvard Crimson

HSPH Researchers Develop Model to Evaluate Spread of Covid-19 Variants

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers published a paper last month in the journal Cell modeling how various SARS-CoV-2 variants spread. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health developed a mathematical model to explore the population-level impacts of various SARS-CoV-2 variants and the effects of vaccination in combating them.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling Live Video Streaming: Real-Time Classification, QoE Inference, and Field Evaluation

Social media, professional sports, and video games are driving rapid growth in live video streaming, on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Live. Live streaming experience is very susceptible to short-time-scale network congestion since client playback buffers are often no more than a few seconds. Unfortunately, identifying such streams and measuring their QoE for network management is challenging, since content providers largely use the same delivery infrastructure for live and video-on-demand (VoD) streaming, and packet inspection techniques (including SNI/DNS query monitoring) cannot always distinguish between the two.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Long-term memory magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model: A dynamical mean-field theory analysis

We investigate the onset of a not-decaying asymptotic behavior of temporal magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model in infinite dimensions. This long-term memory feature of dynamical spin correlations can be precisely quantified by computing the difference between the static isolated (or Kubo) susceptibility and the corresponding isothermal one. Here, we present a procedure for reliably evaluating this difference starting from imaginary time-axis data, and apply it to the testbed case of the Mott-Hubbard metal-insulator transition (MIT). At low temperatures, we find long-term memory effects in the entire Mott regime, abruptly ending at the first order MIT. This directly reflects the underlying local moment physics and the associated degeneracy in the many-electron spectrum. At higher temperatures, a more gradual onset of an infinitely-long time-decay of magnetic correlations occurs in the crossover regime, not too far from the Widom line emerging from the critical point of the MIT. Our work has relevant algorithmic implications for the analytical continuation of dynamical susceptibilities in strongly correlated regimes and offers a new perspective for unveiling fundamental properties of the many-particle spectrum of the problem under scrutiny.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models

Jean-Rassaire Fouefack, Bhushan Borotikar, Marcel Lüthi, Tania S. Douglas, Valérie Burdin, Tinashe E.M. Mutsvangwa. In model-based medical image analysis, three features of interest are the shape of structures of interest, their relative pose, and image intensity profiles representative of some physical property. Often, these are modelled separately through statistical models by decomposing the object's features into a set of basis functions through principal geodesic analysis or principal component analysis. This study presents a statistical modelling method for automatic learning of shape, pose and intensity features in medical images which we call the Dynamic multi feature-class Gaussian process models (DMFC-GPM). A DMFC-GPM is a Gaussian process (GP)-based model with a shared latent space that encodes linear and non-linear variation. Our method is defined in a continuous domain with a principled way to represent shape, pose and intensity feature classes in a linear space, based on deformation fields. A deformation field-based metric is adapted in the method for modelling shape and intensity feature variation as well as for comparing rigid transformations (pose). Moreover, DMFC-GPMs inherit properties intrinsic to GPs including marginalisation and regression. Furthermore, they allow for adding additional pose feature variability on top of those obtained from the image acquisition process; what we term as permutation modelling. For image analysis tasks using DMFC-GPMs, we adapt Metropolis-Hastings algorithms making the prediction of features fully probabilistic. We validate the method using controlled synthetic data and we perform experiments on bone structures from CT images of the shoulder to illustrate the efficacy of the model for pose and shape feature prediction. The model performance results suggest that this new modelling paradigm is robust, accurate, accessible, and has potential applications including the management of musculoskeletal disorders and clinical decision making.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Adaptive Bounded-Confidence Model of Opinion Dynamics on Networks

Individuals who interact with each other in social networks often exchange ideas and influence each other's opinions. A popular approach to studying the dynamics of opinion spread on networks is by examining bounded-confidence (BC) models, in which the nodes of a network have continuous-valued states that encode their opinions and are receptive to other opinions if they lie within some confidence bound of their own opinion. We extend the Deffuant--Weisbuch (DW) model, which is a well-known BC model, by studying opinion dynamics that coevolve with network structure. We propose an adaptive variant of the DW model in which the nodes of a network can (1) alter their opinion when they interact with a neighboring node and (2) break a connection with a neighbor based on an opinion tolerance threshold and then form a new connection to a node following the principle of homophily. This opinion tolerance threshold acts as a threshold to determine if the opinions of adjacent nodes are sufficiently different to be viewed as discordant. We find that our adaptive BC model requires a larger confidence bound than the standard DW model for the nodes of a network to achieve a consensus. Interestingly, our model includes regions with `pseudo-consensus' steady states, in which there exist two subclusters within an opinion-consensus group that deviate from each other by a small amount. We conduct extensive numerical simulations of our adaptive BC model and examine the importance of early-time dynamics and nodes with initial moderate opinions for achieving consensus. We also examine the effects of coevolution on the convergence time of the dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learn from Human Teams: a Probabilistic Solution to Real-Time Collaborative Robot Handling with Dynamic Gesture Commands

We study real-time collaborative robot (cobot) handling, where the cobot maneuvers a workpiece under human commands. This is useful when it is risky for humans to directly handle the workpiece. However, it is hard to make the cobot both easy to command and flexible in possible operations. In this work, we propose a Real-Time Collaborative Robot Handling (RTCoHand) framework that allows the control of cobot via user-customized dynamic gestures. This is hard due to variations among users, human motion uncertainties, and noisy human input. We model the task as a probabilistic generative process, referred to as Conditional Collaborative Handling Process (CCHP), and learn from human-human collaboration. We thoroughly evaluate the adaptability and robustness of CCHP and apply our approach to a real-time cobot handling task with Kinova Gen3 robot arm. We achieve seamless human-robot collaboration with both experienced and new users. Compared to classical controllers, RTCoHand allows significantly more complex maneuvers and lower user cognitive burden. It also eliminates the need for trial-and-error, rendering it advantageous in safety-critical tasks.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Cutoff and Dynamical Phase Transition for the General Multi-component Ising Model

We study the multi-component Ising model, which is also known as the block Ising model. In this model, the particles are partitioned into a fixed number of groups with a fixed proportion, and the interaction strength is determined by the group to which each particle belongs. We prove that the Glauber dynamics on our model exhibit the cutoff-metastability phase transition as passing the critical inverse-temperature $\beta_{cr}$, which is determined by the interaction strength, regardless of the total number of particles. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, the dynamics show a cutoff at $\alpha n\log n$ with a window size $O(n)$, where $\alpha$ is a constant determined by the interaction strength. For $\beta=\beta_{cr}$, we prove that the mixing time is of order $O(n^{3/2})$. In particular, we deduce the so-called non-central limit theorem for the block magnetizations to validate the optimal bound at $\beta=\beta_{cr}$. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, we examine the metastability, which refers to the exponential mixing time. Our results, based on the position of the employed Ising model on the complete graph, generalizes results of previous versions of the model.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Slow conformational dynamics of the human A adenosine receptor are temporally ordered

Single-molecule fluorescence observes slow dynamic behavior of A2AAR complexes. Reversible transitions among different states occurred in a sequential order. A functionally critical transition state not represented among available structures. A more complete depiction of protein energy landscapes includes the identification of different function-related conformational states and the determination of the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analyzing population dynamics models via Sumudu transform

This study demonstrates how to construct the solutions of a more general form of population dynamics models via a blend of variational iterative method with Sumudu transform. In this paper, population growth models are formulated in the form of delay differential equations of pantograph type which is a general form for the existing models. Innovative ways are presented for obtaining the solutions of population growth models where other analytic methods fail. Stimulating procedures for finding patterns and regularities in seemingly chaotic processes have been elucidated in this paper. How, when and why the changes in population sizes occur can be deduced through this study.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling Spatio-Temporal Dynamics in Brain Networks: A Comparison of Graph Neural Network Architectures

Comprehending the interplay between spatial and temporal characteristics of neural dynamics can contribute to our understanding of information processing in the human brain. Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a new possibility to interpret graph structured signals like those observed in complex brain networks. In our study we compare different spatio-temporal GNN architectures and study their ability to replicate neural activity distributions obtained in functional MRI (fMRI) studies. We evaluate the performance of the GNN models on a variety of scenarios in MRI studies and also compare it to a VAR model, which is currently predominantly used for directed functional connectivity analysis. We show that by learning localized functional interactions on the anatomical substrate, GNN based approaches are able to robustly scale to large network studies, even when available data are scarce. By including anatomical connectivity as the physical substrate for information propagation, such GNNs also provide a multimodal perspective on directed connectivity analysis, offering a novel possibility to investigate the spatio-temporal dynamics in brain networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Transient absorption, femtosecond dynamics, vibrational coherence and molecular modelling of the photoisomerization of N-salicylidene-o-aminophenol in solution

This article presents a study of the excited state relaxation dynamics of N-salycylidene-o-aminophenol (SOAP) in ethanol solution. Femtosecond transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy and theoretical calculations are used in combination to establish the mechanism of the excited state relaxation and type of molecular species involved in the accompanying phototransformations. TA spectra show that upon photoexcitation two SOAP tautomers (E-enol and Z-keto) interconvert by ESIPT. The molecule can subsequently isomerize to the E-keto form of SOAP. An intriguing observation is that the TA spectra of this compound in ethanol show modulations of the signal at the stimulated emission spectral range. It is found that these modulations are due to the coherence of the excited ensemble of molecules whose evolution over time represents a moving wave packet. After Fourier transform of the modulations, two characteristic frequencies are identified. These frequencies are referred to the corresponding vibrational modes of the excited state and their nature is elucidated by DFT quantum chemical calculations. The obtained experimental and theoretical data reveal the nature of vibronic coupling between the ground and excited state and the type of molecular vibrations involved in the molecular dynamics along the potential surface of the first excited state at the initial moment right after excitation. These vibrations characterize the starting point in the excited state dynamics of the molecule toward Z-E isomerization of the keto form of SOAP. The study provides a comprehensive picture of the dynamic processes taking place upon photoexcitation of the compound, which might enable control over the various relaxation channels.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Temporal Subgraph Contrast

Self-supervised learning on graphs has recently drawn a lot of attention due to its independence from labels and its robustness in representation. Current studies on this topic mainly use static information such as graph structures but cannot well capture dynamic information such as timestamps of edges. Realistic graphs are often dynamic, which means the interaction between nodes occurs at a specific time. This paper proposes a self-supervised dynamic graph representation learning framework (DySubC), which defines a temporal subgraph contrastive learning task to simultaneously learn the structural and evolutional features of a dynamic graph. Specifically, a novel temporal subgraph sampling strategy is firstly proposed, which takes each node of the dynamic graph as the central node and uses both neighborhood structures and edge timestamps to sample the corresponding temporal subgraph. The subgraph representation function is then designed according to the influence of neighborhood nodes on the central node after encoding the nodes in each subgraph. Finally, the structural and temporal contrastive loss are defined to maximize the mutual information between node representation and temporal subgraph representation. Experiments on five real-world datasets demonstrate that (1) DySubC performs better than the related baselines including two graph contrastive learning models and four dynamic graph representation learning models in the downstream link prediction task, and (2) the use of temporal information can not only sample more effective subgraphs, but also learn better representation by temporal contrastive loss.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
DATA PRIVACY
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.

