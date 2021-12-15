ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Event Linking: Grounding Event Mentions to Wikipedia

By Xiaodong Yu, Wenpeng Yin, Nitish Gupta, Dan Roth
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Comprehending an article requires understanding its constituent events. However, the context where an event is mentioned often lacks the details of this event. Then, where can we obtain more knowledge of this particular event in addition to its context? This work defines Event Linking,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Learning to Select the Next Reasonable Mention for Entity Linking

Entity linking aims to establish a link between entity mentions in a document and the corresponding entities in knowledge graphs (KGs). Previous work has shown the effectiveness of global coherence for entity linking. However, most of the existing global linking methods based on sequential decisions focus on how to utilize previously linked entities to enhance the later decisions. In those methods, the order of mention is fixed, making the model unable to adjust the subsequent linking targets according to the previously linked results, which will cause the previous information to be unreasonably utilized. To address the problem, we propose a novel model, called DyMen, to dynamically adjust the subsequent linking target based on the previously linked entities via reinforcement learning, enabling the model to select a link target that can fully use previously linked information. We sample mention by sliding window to reduce the action sampling space of reinforcement learning and maintain the semantic coherence of mention. Experiments conducted on several benchmark datasets have shown the effectiveness of the proposed model.
SCIENCE
Searchengineland.com

YouTube to automatically link to places mentioned in videos

YouTube is launching a new link format within the video description box that provides “an easy and visual way for viewers to learn about locations mentioned” in the video, the company announced via its Creator Insider channel. Named “Places Mentioned,” this feature will be visible on the mobile app for iOS and Android for food and drinks videos where YouTube can detect places. The company has not released a timeline for the rollout or stated whether Places Mentioned will expand to more video categories.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wikipedia#Url#Arxiv#Computation#Event Linking
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Significant outbreak of Covid-19 linked to music event

A health board has identified a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 linked to a music event.NHS Highland said that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.It said that enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.Close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.Significant outbreak of COVID-19 linked to event in #Nairn - READ MORE visit ...
RETAIL
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
ANIMALS
arxiv.org

Extreme Zero-Shot Learning for Extreme Text Classification

The eXtreme Multi-label text Classification (XMC) problem concerns finding most relevant labels for an input text instance from a large label set. However, the XMC setup faces two challenges: (1) it is not generalizable to predict unseen labels in dynamic environments, and (2) it requires a large amount of supervised (instance, label) pairs, which can be difficult to obtain for emerging domains. Recently, the generalized zero-shot XMC (GZ-XMC) setup has been studied and ZestXML is proposed accordingly to handle the unseen labels, which still requires a large number of annotated (instance, label) pairs. In this paper, we consider a more practical scenario called Extreme Zero-Shot XMC (EZ-XMC), in which no supervision is needed and merely raw text of instances and labels are accessible. Few-Shot XMC (FS-XMC), an extension to EZ-XMC with limited supervision is also investigated. To learn the semantic embeddings of instances and labels with raw text, we propose to pre-train Transformer-based encoders with self-supervised contrastive losses. Specifically, we develop a pre-training method MACLR, which thoroughly leverages the raw text with techniques including Multi-scale Adaptive Clustering, Label Regularization, and self-training with pseudo positive pairs. Experimental results on four public EZ-XMC datasets demonstrate that MACLR achieves superior performance compared to all other leading baseline methods, in particular with approximately 5-10% improvement in precision and recall on average. Moreover, we also show that our pre-trained encoder can be further improved on FS-XMC when there are a limited number of ground-truth positive pairs in training. By fine-tuning the encoder on such a few-shot subset, MACLR still outperforms other extreme classifiers significantly.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A CNN based method for Sub-pixel Urban Land Cover Classification using Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV Imagery

Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
arxiv.org

Slot-VPS: Object-centric Representation Learning for Video Panoptic Segmentation

Video Panoptic Segmentation (VPS) aims at assigning a class label to each pixel, uniquely segmenting and identifying all object instances consistently across all frames. Classic solutions usually decompose the VPS task into several sub-tasks and utilize multiple surrogates (e.g. boxes and masks, centres and offsets) to represent objects. However, this divide-and-conquer strategy requires complex post-processing in both spatial and temporal domains and is vulnerable to failures from surrogate tasks. In this paper, inspired by object-centric learning which learns compact and robust object representations, we present Slot-VPS, the first end-to-end framework for this task. We encode all panoptic entities in a video, including both foreground instances and background semantics, with a unified representation called panoptic slots. The coherent spatio-temporal object's information is retrieved and encoded into the panoptic slots by the proposed Video Panoptic Retriever, enabling it to localize, segment, differentiate, and associate objects in a unified manner. Finally, the output panoptic slots can be directly converted into the class, mask, and object ID of panoptic objects in the video. We conduct extensive ablation studies and demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on two benchmark datasets, Cityscapes-VPS (\textit{val} and test sets) and VIPER (\textit{val} set), achieving new state-of-the-art performance of 63.7, 63.3 and 56.2 VPQ, respectively.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Intelli-Paint: Towards Developing Human-like Painting Agents

The generation of well-designed artwork is often quite time-consuming and assumes a high degree of proficiency on part of the human painter. In order to facilitate the human painting process, substantial research efforts have been made on teaching machines how to "paint like a human", and then using the trained agent as a painting assistant tool for human users. However, current research in this direction is often reliant on a progressive grid-based division strategy wherein the agent divides the overall image into successively finer grids, and then proceeds to paint each of them in parallel. This inevitably leads to artificial painting sequences which are not easily intelligible to human users. To address this, we propose a novel painting approach which learns to generate output canvases while exhibiting a more human-like painting style. The proposed painting pipeline Intelli-Paint consists of 1) a progressive layering strategy which allows the agent to first paint a natural background scene representation before adding in each of the foreground objects in a progressive fashion. 2) We also introduce a novel sequential brushstroke guidance strategy which helps the painting agent to shift its attention between different image regions in a semantic-aware manner. 3) Finally, we propose a brushstroke regularization strategy which allows for ~60-80% reduction in the total number of required brushstrokes without any perceivable differences in the quality of the generated canvases. Through both quantitative and qualitative results, we show that the resulting agents not only show enhanced efficiency in output canvas generation but also exhibit a more natural-looking painting style which would better assist human users express their ideas through digital artwork.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy