Knowledge-Grounded Dialogue Generation with a Unified Knowledge Representation

This is Jessica. I was going to blog this about elicitation a few days ago, and then before I got to publishing it Aki brought up elicitation of priors for Bayesian analysis. Elicitation is a topic I started thinking about a few years ago with Yea Seul Kim, where we were focusing mostly on graphical elicitation of prior beliefs for visualization interaction or analysis. The new paper by Aki and others is a great summary of the many hard questions one can run into in eliciting knowledge. As Tony O’Hagan, who’s written extensively on elicitation, has said “Eliciting expert knowledge carefully, and as scientifically as possible, is not simply a matter of sitting down with one or more experts and asking them to tell us what they think.” But while we know the elicitation process matters, it can be very difficult to evaluate whether you’ve gotten the “right” beliefs from someone. There’s undoubtedly some effect of asking them in the first place, and a danger that the elicitation process hallucinates an unwarranted amount of detail or bias in representing their knowledge. For me it’s been the kind of topic where the more I work on it, the less confident I feel that it is working.

