Knowledge-Grounded Dialogue Generation with a Unified Knowledge Representation

By Yu Li, Baolin Peng, Yelong Shen, Yi Mao, Lars Liden, Zhou Yu, Jianfeng Gao
 4 days ago

Knowledge-grounded dialogue systems are challenging to build due to the lack of training data and heterogeneous knowledge sources. Existing systems perform poorly on unseen topics due to limited topics covered in the training data....

Auxiliary Learning for Self-Supervised Video Representation via Similarity-based Knowledge Distillation

Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
Improving Knowledge Graph Representation Learning by Structure Contextual Pre-training

Representation learning models for Knowledge Graphs (KG) have proven to be effective in encoding structural information and performing reasoning over KGs. In this paper, we propose a novel pre-training-then-fine-tuning framework for knowledge graph representation learning, in which a KG model is firstly pre-trained with triple classification task, followed by discriminative fine-tuning on specific downstream tasks such as entity type prediction and entity alignment. Drawing on the general ideas of learning deep contextualized word representations in typical pre-trained language models, we propose SCoP to learn pre-trained KG representations with structural and contextual triples of the target triple encoded. Experimental results demonstrate that fine-tuning SCoP not only outperforms results of baselines on a portfolio of downstream tasks but also avoids tedious task-specific model design and parameter training.
Taming Repetition in Dialogue Generation

The wave of pre-training language models has been continuously improving the quality of the machine-generated conversations, however, some of the generated responses still suffer from excessive repetition, sometimes repeating words from utterance, sometimes repeating words within self-generated responses, or both. Inappropriate repetition of words can significantly degrade the quality of the generated texts. Penalized sampling is one popular solution, reducing the sampling probability of existing words during inference, however, it is highly vulnerable to the inappropriate setting of the static weight. Setting it too high can yield strange and unrealistic sentences while setting it too low makes the task of suppressing repetition trivial. To remedy the shortcomings of the above methods, we design a context-aware classifier to explicitly decide when to allow repetition and when to employ penalized sampling. Such a classifier can be easily integrated with existing decoding methods, reducing repetitions where appropriate while preserving the diversity of the text. Experimental results demonstrate that our method can generate higher quality and more authentic dialogues.
Boosting Contrastive Learning with Relation Knowledge Distillation

While self-supervised representation learning (SSL) has proved to be effective in the large model, there is still a huge gap between the SSL and supervised method in the lightweight model when following the same solution. We delve into this problem and find that the lightweight model is prone to collapse in semantic space when simply performing instance-wise contrast. To address this issue, we propose a relation-wise contrastive paradigm with Relation Knowledge Distillation (ReKD). We introduce a heterogeneous teacher to explicitly mine the semantic information and transferring a novel relation knowledge to the student (lightweight model). The theoretical analysis supports our main concern about instance-wise contrast and verify the effectiveness of our relation-wise contrastive learning. Extensive experimental results also demonstrate that our method achieves significant improvements on multiple lightweight models. Particularly, the linear evaluation on AlexNet obviously improves the current state-of-art from 44.7% to 50.1%, which is the first work to get close to the supervised 50.5%. Code will be made available.
A note on knowledge structures delineated by fuzzy skill multimaps

Fuzzy skill multimaps can describe individuals' knowledge states from the perspective of latent cognitive abilities. The significance of discriminative knowledge structure is reducing repeated testing and the workload for students, which responds to the so-called `double reduction policy'. As an application in knowledge assessment, the bi-discriminative knowledge structure is useful for evaluating `relative independence' items or knowledge points. Moreover, it is of great significance that which kind of fuzzy skill multimap delineates a discriminative or bi-discriminative knowledge structure. Moreover, we give a characterization of fuzzy skill multimaps such that the delineated knowledge structures are knowledge spaces, learning spaces and simple closure spaces respectively. Further, there are some interesting applications in the meshing of the delineated knowledge structures and the distributed fuzzy skill multimaps. We also give a more precise analysis with regard to the separability (resp. bi-separability) on which condition the information collected within a local assessment can reflect an assessment at the global level, and which condition any of the local domains can localize from given global assessment.
Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
Learning Rich Representation of Keyphrases from Text

In this work, we explore how to learn task-specific language models aimed towards learning rich representation of keyphrases from text documents. We experiment with different masking strategies for pre-training transformer language models (LMs) in discriminative as well as generative settings. In the discriminative setting, we introduce a new pre-training objective - Keyphrase Boundary Infilling with Replacement (KBIR), showing large gains in performance (upto 9.26 points in F1) over SOTA, when LM pre-trained using KBIR is fine-tuned for the task of keyphrase extraction. In the generative setting, we introduce a new pre-training setup for BART - KeyBART, that reproduces the keyphrases related to the input text in the CatSeq format, instead of the denoised original input. This also led to gains in performance (upto 4.33 points in F1@M) over SOTA for keyphrase generation. Additionally, we also fine-tune the pre-trained language models on named entity recognition (NER), question answering (QA), relation extraction (RE), abstractive summarization and achieve comparable performance with that of the SOTA, showing that learning rich representation of keyphrases is indeed beneficial for many other fundamental NLP tasks.
Slot-VPS: Object-centric Representation Learning for Video Panoptic Segmentation

Video Panoptic Segmentation (VPS) aims at assigning a class label to each pixel, uniquely segmenting and identifying all object instances consistently across all frames. Classic solutions usually decompose the VPS task into several sub-tasks and utilize multiple surrogates (e.g. boxes and masks, centres and offsets) to represent objects. However, this divide-and-conquer strategy requires complex post-processing in both spatial and temporal domains and is vulnerable to failures from surrogate tasks. In this paper, inspired by object-centric learning which learns compact and robust object representations, we present Slot-VPS, the first end-to-end framework for this task. We encode all panoptic entities in a video, including both foreground instances and background semantics, with a unified representation called panoptic slots. The coherent spatio-temporal object's information is retrieved and encoded into the panoptic slots by the proposed Video Panoptic Retriever, enabling it to localize, segment, differentiate, and associate objects in a unified manner. Finally, the output panoptic slots can be directly converted into the class, mask, and object ID of panoptic objects in the video. We conduct extensive ablation studies and demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on two benchmark datasets, Cityscapes-VPS (\textit{val} and test sets) and VIPER (\textit{val} set), achieving new state-of-the-art performance of 63.7, 63.3 and 56.2 VPQ, respectively.
Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
Up to 100x Faster Data-free Knowledge Distillation

Data-free knowledge distillation (DFKD) has recently been attracting increasing attention from research communities, attributed to its capability to compress a model only using synthetic data. Despite the encouraging results achieved, state-of-the-art DFKD methods still suffer from the inefficiency of data synthesis, making the data-free training process extremely time-consuming and thus inapplicable for large-scale tasks. In this work, we introduce an efficacious scheme, termed as FastDFKD, that allows us to accelerate DFKD by a factor of orders of magnitude. At the heart of our approach is a novel strategy to reuse the shared common features in training data so as to synthesize different data instances. Unlike prior methods that optimize a set of data independently, we propose to learn a meta-synthesizer that seeks common features as the initialization for the fast data synthesis. As a result, FastDFKD achieves data synthesis within only a few steps, significantly enhancing the efficiency of data-free training. Experiments over CIFAR, NYUv2, and ImageNet demonstrate that the proposed FastDFKD achieves 10$\times$ and even 100$\times$ acceleration while preserving performances on par with state of the art.
KnAC: an approach for enhancing cluster analysis with background knowledge and explanations

Pattern discovery in multidimensional data sets has been a subject of research since decades. There exists a wide spectrum of clustering algorithms that can be used for that purpose. However, their practical applications share in common the post-clustering phase, which concerns expert-based interpretation and analysis of the obtained results. We argue that this can be a bottleneck of the process, especially in the cases where domain knowledge exists prior to clustering. Such a situation requires not only a proper analysis of automatically discovered clusters, but also a conformance checking with existing knowledge. In this work, we present Knowledge Augmented Clustering (KnAC), which main goal is to confront expert-based labelling with automated clustering for the sake of updating and refining the former. Our solution does not depend on any ready clustering algorithm, nor introduce one. Instead KnAC can serve as an augmentation of an arbitrary clustering algorithm, making the approach robust and model-agnostic. We demonstrate the feasibility of our method on artificially, reproducible examples and on a real life use case scenario.
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
Self-Supervised Dynamic Graph Representation Learning via Temporal Subgraph Contrast

Self-supervised learning on graphs has recently drawn a lot of attention due to its independence from labels and its robustness in representation. Current studies on this topic mainly use static information such as graph structures but cannot well capture dynamic information such as timestamps of edges. Realistic graphs are often dynamic, which means the interaction between nodes occurs at a specific time. This paper proposes a self-supervised dynamic graph representation learning framework (DySubC), which defines a temporal subgraph contrastive learning task to simultaneously learn the structural and evolutional features of a dynamic graph. Specifically, a novel temporal subgraph sampling strategy is firstly proposed, which takes each node of the dynamic graph as the central node and uses both neighborhood structures and edge timestamps to sample the corresponding temporal subgraph. The subgraph representation function is then designed according to the influence of neighborhood nodes on the central node after encoding the nodes in each subgraph. Finally, the structural and temporal contrastive loss are defined to maximize the mutual information between node representation and temporal subgraph representation. Experiments on five real-world datasets demonstrate that (1) DySubC performs better than the related baselines including two graph contrastive learning models and four dynamic graph representation learning models in the downstream link prediction task, and (2) the use of temporal information can not only sample more effective subgraphs, but also learn better representation by temporal contrastive loss.
TempoQR: Temporal Question Reasoning over Knowledge Graphs

Costas Mavromatis, Prasanna Lakkur Subramanyam, Vassilis N. Ioannidis, Soji Adeshina, Phillip R. Howard, Tetiana Grinberg, Nagib Hakim, George Karypis. Knowledge Graph Question Answering (KGQA) involves retrieving facts from a Knowledge Graph (KG) using natural language queries. A KG is a curated set of facts consisting of entities linked by relations. Certain facts include also temporal information forming a Temporal KG (TKG). Although many natural questions involve explicit or implicit time constraints, question answering (QA) over TKGs has been a relatively unexplored area. Existing solutions are mainly designed for simple temporal questions that can be answered directly by a single TKG fact. This paper puts forth a comprehensive embedding-based framework for answering complex questions over TKGs. Our method termed temporal question reasoning (TempoQR) exploits TKG embeddings to ground the question to the specific entities and time scope it refers to. It does so by augmenting the question embeddings with context, entity and time-aware information by employing three specialized modules. The first computes a textual representation of a given question, the second combines it with the entity embeddings for entities involved in the question, and the third generates question-specific time embeddings. Finally, a transformer-based encoder learns to fuse the generated temporal information with the question representation, which is used for answer predictions. Extensive experiments show that TempoQR improves accuracy by 25--45 percentage points on complex temporal questions over state-of-the-art approaches and it generalizes better to unseen question types.
Knowledge-enhanced Session-based Recommendation with Temporal Transformer

Recent research has achieved impressive progress in the session-based recommendation. However, information such as item knowledge and click time interval, which could be potentially utilized to improve the performance, remains largely unexploited. In this paper, we propose a framework called Knowledge-enhanced Session-based Recommendation with Temporal Transformer (KSTT) to incorporate such information when learning the item and session embeddings. Specifically, a knowledge graph, which models contexts among items within a session and their corresponding attributes, is proposed to obtain item embeddings through graph representation learning. We introduce time interval embedding to represent the time pattern between the item that needs to be predicted and historical click, and use it to replace the position embedding in the original transformer (called temporal transformer). The item embeddings in a session are passed through the temporal transformer network to get the session embedding, based on which the final recommendation is made. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our model outperforms state-of-the-art baselines on four benchmark datasets.
Transferring BERT-like Transformers' Knowledge for Authorship Verification

The task of identifying the author of a text spans several decades and was tackled using linguistics, statistics, and, more recently, machine learning. Inspired by the impressive performance gains across a broad range of natural language processing tasks and by the recent availability of the PAN large-scale authorship dataset, we first study the effectiveness of several BERT-like transformers for the task of authorship verification. Such models prove to achieve very high scores consistently. Next, we empirically show that they focus on topical clues rather than on author writing style characteristics, taking advantage of existing biases in the dataset. To address this problem, we provide new splits for PAN-2020, where training and test data are sampled from disjoint topics or authors. Finally, we introduce DarkReddit, a dataset with a different input data distribution. We further use it to analyze the domain generalization performance of models in a low-data regime and how performance varies when using the proposed PAN-2020 splits for fine-tuning. We show that those splits can enhance the models' capability to transfer knowledge over a new, significantly different dataset.
Columbia University

Eliciting expert knowledge in applied machine learning

This is Jessica. I was going to blog this about elicitation a few days ago, and then before I got to publishing it Aki brought up elicitation of priors for Bayesian analysis. Elicitation is a topic I started thinking about a few years ago with Yea Seul Kim, where we were focusing mostly on graphical elicitation of prior beliefs for visualization interaction or analysis. The new paper by Aki and others is a great summary of the many hard questions one can run into in eliciting knowledge. As Tony O’Hagan, who’s written extensively on elicitation, has said “Eliciting expert knowledge carefully, and as scientifically as possible, is not simply a matter of sitting down with one or more experts and asking them to tell us what they think.” But while we know the elicitation process matters, it can be very difficult to evaluate whether you’ve gotten the “right” beliefs from someone. There’s undoubtedly some effect of asking them in the first place, and a danger that the elicitation process hallucinates an unwarranted amount of detail or bias in representing their knowledge. For me it’s been the kind of topic where the more I work on it, the less confident I feel that it is working.
Learning and Analyzing Generation Order for Undirected Sequence Models

Undirected neural sequence models have achieved performance competitive with the state-of-the-art directed sequence models that generate monotonically from left to right in machine translation tasks. In this work, we train a policy that learns the generation order for a pre-trained, undirected translation model via reinforcement learning. We show that the translations decoded by our learned orders achieve higher BLEU scores than the outputs decoded from left to right or decoded by the learned order from Mansimov et al. (2019) on the WMT'14 German-English translation task. On examples with a maximum source and target length of 30 from De-En, WMT'16 English-Romanian, and WMT'21 English-Chinese translation tasks, our learned order outperforms all heuristic generation orders on four out of six tasks. We next carefully analyze the learned order patterns via qualitative and quantitative analysis. We show that our policy generally follows an outer-to-inner order, predicting the left-most and right-most positions first, and then moving toward the middle while skipping less important words at the beginning. Furthermore, the policy usually predicts positions for a single syntactic constituent structure in consecutive steps. We believe our findings could provide more insights on the mechanism of undirected generation models and encourage further research in this direction. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
Learning from Guided Play: A Scheduled Hierarchical Approach for Improving Exploration in Adversarial Imitation Learning

Effective exploration continues to be a significant challenge that prevents the deployment of reinforcement learning for many physical systems. This is particularly true for systems with continuous and high-dimensional state and action spaces, such as robotic manipulators. The challenge is accentuated in the sparse rewards setting, where the low-level state information required for the design of dense rewards is unavailable. Adversarial imitation learning (AIL) can partially overcome this barrier by leveraging expert-generated demonstrations of optimal behaviour and providing, essentially, a replacement for dense reward information. Unfortunately, the availability of expert demonstrations does not necessarily improve an agent's capability to explore effectively and, as we empirically show, can lead to inefficient or stagnated learning. We present Learning from Guided Play (LfGP), a framework in which we leverage expert demonstrations of, in addition to a main task, multiple auxiliary tasks. Subsequently, a hierarchical model is used to learn each task reward and policy through a modified AIL procedure, in which exploration of all tasks is enforced via a scheduler composing different tasks together. This affords many benefits: learning efficiency is improved for main tasks with challenging bottleneck transitions, expert data becomes reusable between tasks, and transfer learning through the reuse of learned auxiliary task models becomes possible. Our experimental results in a challenging multitask robotic manipulation domain indicate that our method compares favourably to supervised imitation learning and to a state-of-the-art AIL method. Code is available at this https URL.
