Faster Nearest Neighbor Machine Translation

By Shuhe Wang, Jiwei Li, Yuxian Meng, Rongbin Ouyang, Guoyin Wang, Xiaoya Li, Tianwei Zhang, Shi Zong
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

$k$NN based neural machine translation ($k$NN-MT) has achieved state-of-the-art results in a variety of MT tasks. One significant shortcoming of $k$NN-MT lies in its inefficiency in identifying the $k$ nearest neighbors of the query representation from the entire datastore, which...

arxiv.org

PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
arxiv.org

Learning Query Expansion over the Nearest Neighbor Graph

Query Expansion (QE) is a well established method for improving retrieval metrics in image search applications. When using QE, the search is conducted on a new query vector, constructed using an aggregation function over the query and images from the database. Recent works gave rise to QE techniques in which the aggregation function is learned, whereas previous techniques were based on hand-crafted aggregation functions, e.g., taking the mean of the query's nearest neighbors. However, most QE methods have focused on aggregation functions that work directly over the query and its immediate nearest neighbors. In this work, a hierarchical model, Graph Query Expansion (GQE), is presented, which is learned in a supervised manner and performs aggregation over an extended neighborhood of the query, thus increasing the information used from the database when computing the query expansion, and using the structure of the nearest neighbors graph. The technique achieves state-of-the-art results over known benchmarks.
arxiv.org

Detection of spatial clustering in the 1000 richest SDSS DR8 redMaPPer clusters with Nearest Neighbor distributions

Distances to the $k$-nearest-neighbor ($k$NN) data points from volume-filling query points are a sensitive probe of spatial clustering. Here we present the first application of $k$NN summary statistics to observational clustering measurement, using the 1000 richest redMaPPer clusters ($0.1\leqslant z\leqslant 0.3$) from the SDSS DR8 catalog. A clustering signal is defined as a difference in the cumulative distribution functions (CDFs) or counts-in-cells functions (CICs) of $k$NN distances from fixed query points to the observed clusters versus a set of unclustered random points. We find that the $k=1,2$-NN CDFs (and CICs) of redMaPPer deviate significantly from the randoms' across scales of 35 to 155 Mpc, which is a robust signature of clustering. In addition to $k$NN, we also measure the two-point correlation function for the same set of redMaPPer clusters versus random points, which shows a noisier and less significant clustering signal within the same radial scales. Quantitatively, the $\chi^2$ distribution for both the $k$NN-CDFs and the two-point correlation function measured on the randoms peak at $\chi^2\sim 50$ (null hypothesis), whereas the $k$NN-CDFs ($\chi^2\sim 300$, $p = 1.54\times 10^{-36}$) pick up a much more significant clustering signal than the two-point function ($\chi^2\sim 100$, $p = 1.16\times 10^{-6}$) when measured on redMaPPer. Finally, the measured 3NN and 4NN CDFs deviate significantly from the predicted $k=3, 4$-NN CDFs assuming an ideal Gaussian field, indicating that redMaPPer clusters trace a non-Gaussian density field which is sensitively picked up by $k$NN summary statistics. Therefore, the $k$NN method serves as a more sensitive probe of clustering complementary to the two point correlation function in sparse (beyond-Gaussian) observational data sets at large scales, providing a novel approach for constraining cosmology and galaxy-halo connection.
#Machine Translation#Nn Mt
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
houstonmirror.com

Poliglu Translator Reviews - 36 Languages Instant Translator

The term Poliglu stands for an instant translator. The manufacturer emphasizes the easy handling and the included speech recognition. Compared to translation programs, it should not be necessary to enter a text in writing with this device. Instead, the product has a microphone that records the spoken words and translates them within a few seconds. With this, you can succeed in having conversations with people who speak a foreign language. The short waiting time is one of the features of these devices as well as the offer of a total of 36 languages. Among the choices are:
arxiv.org

Communication-Efficient Federated Learning for Neural Machine Translation

Training neural machine translation (NMT) models in federated learning (FL) settings could be inefficient both computationally and communication-wise, due to the large size of translation engines as well as the multiple rounds of updates required to train clients and a central server. In this paper, we explore how to efficiently build NMT models in an FL setup by proposing a novel solution. In order to reduce the communication overhead, out of all neural layers we only exchange what we term "Controller" layers. Controllers are a small number of additional neural components connected to our pre-trained architectures. These new components are placed in between original layers. They act as liaisons to communicate with the central server and learn minimal information that is sufficient enough to update clients.
arxiv.org

Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
arxiv.org

CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
martechseries.com

Edify Showcases Cloud-Native CCaaS solution, Huddle CX, With New Machine Learning-Powered Real-Time Live Transcription and Translation in 100+ Languages at CCW Vegas

There’s more: Edify teams up with Google for a speaking session on Optimizing Your CX and EX for a New Generation of Workers and Buyers. Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced it will be exhibiting at Booth 200 at CCW 2021 in Las Vegas from December 14 through December 16, 2021.
Bolivar Commercial

The Magic 2 Electronic Translators

The translation of texts between different languages ​​is a known complicated problem. The difficulty starts with the fact that the meaning of each word depends on the context. My high school English teacher liked to remember that a “play” can be either a piece of equipment (“item” in English) or a theatrical performance (“have fun with”). To determine the meaning of each word, a good translator needs to pay attention to the entire electronic sentence, possibly the neighboring sentences.
arxiv.org

Lesan -- Machine Translation for Low Resource Languages

Millions of people around the world can not access content on the Web because most of the content is not readily available in their language. Machine translation (MT) systems have the potential to change this for many languages. Current MT systems provide very accurate results for high resource language pairs, e.g., German and English. However, for many low resource languages, MT is still under active research. The key challenge is lack of datasets to build these systems. We present Lesan, an MT system for low resource languages. Our pipeline solves the key bottleneck to low resource MT by leveraging online and offline sources, a custom OCR system for Ethiopic and an automatic alignment module. The final step in the pipeline is a sequence to sequence model that takes parallel corpus as input and gives us a translation model. Lesan's translation model is based on the Transformer architecture. After constructing a base model, back translation, is used to leverage monolingual corpora. Currently Lesan supports translation to and from Tigrinya, Amharic and English. We perform extensive human evaluation and show that Lesan outperforms state-of-the-art systems such as Google Translate and Microsoft Translator across all six pairs. Lesan is freely available and has served more than 10 million translations so far. At the moment, there are only 217 Tigrinya and 15,009 Amharic Wikipedia articles. We believe that Lesan will contribute towards democratizing access to the Web through MT for millions of people.
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
arxiv.org

Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
