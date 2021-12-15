Knowledge-Rich Self-Supervised Entity Linking

Sheng Zhang, Hao Cheng, Shikhar Vashishth, Cliff Wong, Jinfeng Xiao, Xiaodong Liu, Tristan Naumann, Jianfeng Gao, Hoifung Poon. Entity linking faces significant challenges, such as prolific variations and prevalent ambiguities, especially in high-value domains with myriad entities. Standard classification approaches suffer from the annotation bottleneck and cannot effectively handle unseen...
A modern self-supervised learning algorithm typically enforces persistency of the representations of an instance across views. While being very effective on learning holistic image and video representations, such an approach becomes sub-optimal for learning spatio-temporally fine-grained features in videos, where scenes and instances evolve through space and time. In this paper, we present the Contextualized Spatio-Temporal Contrastive Learning (ConST-CL) framework to effectively learn spatio-temporally fine-grained representations using self-supervision. We first design a region-based self-supervised pretext task which requires the model to learn to transform instance representations from one view to another guided by context features. Further, we introduce a simple network design that effectively reconciles the simultaneous learning process of both holistic and local representations. We evaluate our learned representations on a variety of downstream tasks and ConST-CL achieves state-of-the-art results on four datasets. For spatio-temporal action localization, ConST-CL achieves 39.4% mAP with ground-truth boxes and 30.5% mAP with detected boxes on the AVA-Kinetics validation set. For object tracking, ConST-CL achieves 78.1% precision and 55.2% success scores on OTB2015. Furthermore, ConST-CL achieves 94.8% and 71.9% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on video action recognition datasets, UCF101 and HMDB51 respectively. We plan to release our code and models to the public.
Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
Concept-oriented deep learning (CODL) is a general approach to meet the future challenges for deep learning: (1) learning with little or no external supervision, (2) coping with test examples that come from a different distribution than the training examples, and (3) integrating deep learning with symbolic AI. In CODL, as in human learning, concept representations are learned based on concept exemplars. Contrastive self-supervised learning (CSSL) provides a promising approach to do so, since it: (1) uses data-driven associations, to get away from semantic labels, (2) supports incremental and continual learning, to get away from (large) fixed datasets, and (3) accommodates emergent objectives, to get away from fixed objectives (tasks). We discuss major aspects of concept representation learning using CSSL. These include dual-level concept representations, CSSL for feature representations, exemplar similarity measures and self-supervised relational reasoning, incremental and continual CSSL, and contrastive self-supervised concept (class) incremental learning. The discussion leverages recent findings from cognitive neural science and CSSL.
Tweedie distributions are a special case of exponential dispersion models, which are often used in classical statistics as distributions for generalized linear models. Here, we reveal that Tweedie distributions also play key roles in modern deep learning era, leading to a distribution independent self-supervised image denoising formula without clean reference images. Specifically, by combining with the recent Noise2Score self-supervised image denoising approach and the saddle point approximation of Tweedie distribution, we can provide a general closed-form denoising formula that can be used for large classes of noise distributions without ever knowing the underlying noise distribution. Similar to the original Noise2Score, the new approach is composed of two successive steps: score matching using perturbed noisy images, followed by a closed form image denoising formula via distribution-independent Tweedie's formula. This also suggests a systematic algorithm to estimate the noise model and noise parameters for a given noisy image data set. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the proposed method can accurately estimate noise models and parameters, and provide the state-of-the-art self-supervised image denoising performance in the benchmark dataset and real-world dataset.
Recent self-supervision methods have found success in learning feature representations that could rival ones from full supervision, and have been shown to be beneficial to the model in several ways: for example improving models robustness and out-of-distribution detection. In our paper, we conduct an empirical study to understand more precisely in what way can self-supervised learning - as a pre-training technique or part of adversarial training - affects model robustness to $l_2$ and $l_{\infty}$ adversarial perturbations and natural image corruptions. Self-supervision can indeed improve model robustness, however it turns out the devil is in the details. If one simply adds self-supervision loss in tandem with adversarial training, then one sees improvement in accuracy of the model when evaluated with adversarial perturbations smaller or comparable to the value of $\epsilon_{train}$ that the robust model is trained with. However, if one observes the accuracy for $\epsilon_{test} \ge \epsilon_{train}$, the model accuracy drops. In fact, the larger the weight of the supervision loss, the larger the drop in performance, i.e. harming the robustness of the model. We identify primary ways in which self-supervision can be added to adversarial training, and observe that using a self-supervised loss to optimize both network parameters and find adversarial examples leads to the strongest improvement in model robustness, as this can be viewed as a form of ensemble adversarial training. Although self-supervised pre-training yields benefits in improving adversarial training as compared to random weight initialization, we observe no benefit in model robustness or accuracy if self-supervision is incorporated into adversarial training.
Knowledge-grounded dialogue systems are challenging to build due to the lack of training data and heterogeneous knowledge sources. Existing systems perform poorly on unseen topics due to limited topics covered in the training data. In addition, heterogeneous knowledge sources make it challenging for systems to generalize to other tasks because knowledge sources in different knowledge representations require different knowledge encoders. To address these challenges, we present PLUG, a language model that homogenizes different knowledge sources to a unified knowledge representation for knowledge-grounded dialogue generation tasks. PLUG is pre-trained on a dialogue generation task conditioned on a unified essential knowledge representation. It can generalize to different downstream knowledge-grounded dialogue generation tasks with a few training examples. The empirical evaluation on two benchmarks shows that our model generalizes well across different knowledge-grounded tasks. It can achieve comparable performance with state-of-the-art methods under a fully-supervised setting and significantly outperforms other methods in zero-shot and few-shot settings.
Despite the great progress in video understanding made by deep convolutional neural networks, feature representation learned by existing methods may be biased to static visual cues. To address this issue, we propose a novel method to suppress static visual cues (SSVC) based on probabilistic analysis for self-supervised video representation learning. In our method, video frames are first encoded to obtain latent variables under standard normal distribution via normalizing flows. By modelling static factors in a video as a random variable, the conditional distribution of each latent variable becomes shifted and scaled normal. Then, the less-varying latent variables along time are selected as static cues and suppressed to generate motion-preserved videos. Finally, positive pairs are constructed by motion-preserved videos for contrastive learning to alleviate the problem of representation bias to static cues. The less-biased video representation can be better generalized to various downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on publicly available benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms the state of the art when only single RGB modality is used for pre-training.
Conversational recommender systems offer the promise of interactive, engaging ways for users to find items they enjoy. We seek to improve conversational recommendation via three dimensions: 1) We aim to mimic a common mode of human interaction for recommendation: experts justify their suggestions, a seeker explains why they don't like the item, and both parties iterate through the dialog to find a suitable item. 2) We leverage ideas from conversational critiquing to allow users to flexibly interact with natural language justifications by critiquing subjective aspects. 3) We adapt conversational recommendation to a wider range of domains where crowd-sourced ground truth dialogs are not available. We develop a new two-part framework for training conversational recommender systems. First, we train a recommender system to jointly suggest items and justify its reasoning with subjective aspects. We then fine-tune this model to incorporate iterative user feedback via self-supervised bot-play. Experiments on three real-world datasets demonstrate that our system can be applied to different recommendation models across diverse domains to achieve superior performance in conversational recommendation compared to state-of-the-art methods. We also evaluate our model on human users, showing that systems trained under our framework provide more useful, helpful, and knowledgeable recommendations in warm- and cold-start settings.
Training speaker-discriminative and robust speaker verification systems without speaker labels is still challenging and worthwhile to explore. In this study, we propose an effective self-supervised learning framework and a novel regularization strategy to facilitate self-supervised speaker representation learning. Different from contrastive learning-based self-supervised learning methods, the proposed self-supervised regularization (SSReg) focuses exclusively on the similarity between the latent representations of positive data pairs. We also explore the effectiveness of alternative online data augmentation strategies on both the time domain and frequency domain. With our strong online data augmentation strategy, the proposed SSReg shows the potential of self-supervised learning without using negative pairs and it can significantly improve the performance of self-supervised speaker representation learning with a simple Siamese network architecture. Comprehensive experiments on the VoxCeleb datasets demonstrate that our proposed self-supervised approach obtains a 23.4% relative improvement by adding the effective self-supervised regularization and outperforms other previous works.
An easy Python implementation of Self-Training using standard classification algorithms from the Sklearn library. Semi-Supervised Learning combines labeled and unlabeled examples to expand the available data pool for model training. As a result, we can improve model performance and save a lot of time and money by not having to label thousands of examples manually.
In recent years, self-supervised representation learning for skeleton-based action recognition has been developed with the advance of contrastive learning methods. The existing contrastive learning methods use normal augmentations to construct similar positive samples, which limits the ability to explore novel movement patterns. In this paper, to make better use of the movement patterns introduced by extreme augmentations, a Contrastive Learning framework utilizing Abundant Information Mining for self-supervised action Representation (AimCLR) is proposed. First, the extreme augmentations and the Energy-based Attention-guided Drop Module (EADM) are proposed to obtain diverse positive samples, which bring novel movement patterns to improve the universality of the learned representations. Second, since directly using extreme augmentations may not be able to boost the performance due to the drastic changes in original identity, the Dual Distributional Divergence Minimization Loss (D$^3$M Loss) is proposed to minimize the distribution divergence in a more gentle way. Third, the Nearest Neighbors Mining (NNM) is proposed to further expand positive samples to make the abundant information mining process more reasonable. Exhaustive experiments on NTU RGB+D 60, PKU-MMD, NTU RGB+D 120 datasets have verified that our AimCLR can significantly perform favorably against state-of-the-art methods under a variety of evaluation protocols with observed higher quality action representations. Our code is available at this https URL.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Deep learning has brought the most profound contribution towards biomedical image segmentation to automate the process of delineation in medical imaging. To accomplish such task, the models are required to be trained using huge amount of annotated or labelled data that highlights the region of interest with a binary mask. However, efficient generation of the annotations for such huge data requires expert biomedical analysts and extensive manual effort. It is a tedious and expensive task, while also being vulnerable to human error. To address this problem, a self-supervised learning framework, BT-Unet is proposed that uses the Barlow Twins approach to pre-train the encoder of a U-Net model via redundancy reduction in an unsupervised manner to learn data representation. Later, complete network is fine-tuned to perform actual segmentation. The BT-Unet framework can be trained with a limited number of annotated samples while having high number of unannotated samples, which is mostly the case in real-world problems. This framework is validated over multiple U-Net models over diverse datasets by generating scenarios of a limited number of labelled samples using standard evaluation metrics. With exhaustive experiment trials, it is observed that the BT-Unet framework enhances the performance of the U-Net models with significant margin under such circumstances.
Despite encoding enormous amount of rich and valuable data, existing data sources are mostly created independently, being a significant challenge to their integration. Mapping languages, e.g., RML and R2RML, facilitate declarative specification of the process of applying meta-data and integrating data into a knowledge graph. Mapping rules can also include knowledge extraction functions in addition to expressing correspondences among data sources and a unified schema. Combining mapping rules and functions represents a powerful formalism to specify pipelines for integrating data into a knowledge graph transparently. Surprisingly, these formalisms are not fully adapted, and many knowledge graphs are created by executing ad-hoc programs to pre-process and integrate data. In this paper, we present EABlock, an approach integrating Entity Alignment (EA) as part of RML mapping rules. EABlock includes a block of functions performing entity recognition from textual attributes and link the recognized entities to the corresponding resources in Wikidata, DBpedia, and domain specific thesaurus, e.g., UMLS. EABlock provides agnostic and efficient techniques to evaluate the functions and transfer the mappings to facilitate its application in any RML-compliant engine. We have empirically evaluated EABlock performance, and results indicate that EABlock speeds up knowledge graph creation pipelines that require entity recognition and linking in state-of-the-art RML-compliant engines. EABlock is also publicly available as a tool through a GitHub repository(this https URL) and a DOI(this https URL).
Unsupervised Zero-Shot Voice Conversion (VC) aims to modify the speaker characteristic of an utterance to match an unseen target speaker without relying on parallel training data. Recently, self-supervised learning of speech representation has been shown to produce useful linguistic units without using transcripts, which can be directly passed to a VC model. In this paper, we showed that high-quality audio samples can be achieved by using a length resampling decoder, which enables the VC model to work in conjunction with different linguistic feature extractors and vocoders without requiring them to operate on the same sequence length. We showed that our method can outperform many baselines on the VCTK dataset. Without modifying the architecture, we further demonstrated that a) using pairs of different audio segments from the same speaker, b) adding a cycle consistency loss, and c) adding a speaker classification loss can help to learn a better speaker embedding. Our model trained on LibriTTS using these techniques achieves the best performance, producing audio samples transferred well to the target speaker's voice, while preserving the linguistic content that is comparable with actual human utterances in terms of Character Error Rate.
Graph representation learning received increasing attentions in recent years. Most of existing methods ignore the complexity of the graph structures and restrict graphs in a single constant-curvature representation space, which is only suitable to particular kinds of graph structure indeed. Additionally, these methods follow the supervised or semi-supervised learning paradigm, and thereby notably limit their deployment on the unlabeled graphs in real applications. To address these aforementioned limitations, we take the first attempt to study the self-supervised graph representation learning in the mixed-curvature spaces. In this paper, we present a novel Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network (SelfMGNN). Instead of working on one single constant-curvature space, we construct a mixed-curvature space via the Cartesian product of multiple Riemannian component spaces and design hierarchical attention mechanisms for learning and fusing the representations across these component spaces. To enable the self-supervisd learning, we propose a novel dual contrastive approach. The mixed-curvature Riemannian space actually provides multiple Riemannian views for the contrastive learning. We introduce a Riemannian projector to reveal these views, and utilize a well-designed Riemannian discriminator for the single-view and cross-view contrastive learning within and across the Riemannian views. Finally, extensive experiments show that SelfMGNN captures the complicated graph structures in reality and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
Weak supervision (WS) frameworks are a popular way to bypass hand-labeling large datasets for training data-hungry models. These approaches synthesize multiple noisy but cheaply-acquired estimates of labels into a set of high-quality pseudolabels for downstream training. However, the synthesis technique is specific to a particular kind of label, such as binary labels or sequences, and each new label type requires manually designing a new synthesis algorithm. Instead, we propose a universal technique that enables weak supervision over any label type while still offering desirable properties, including practical flexibility, computational efficiency, and theoretical guarantees. We apply this technique to important problems previously not tackled by WS frameworks including learning to rank, regression, and learning in hyperbolic manifolds. Theoretically, our synthesis approach produces a consistent estimator for learning a challenging but important generalization of the exponential family model. Experimentally, we validate our framework and show improvement over baselines in diverse settings including real-world learning-to-rank and regression problems along with learning on hyperbolic manifolds.
Self-supervised learning has shown its great potential to extract powerful visual representations without human annotations. Various works are proposed to deal with self-supervised learning from different perspectives: (1) contrastive learning methods (e.g., MoCo, SimCLR) utilize both positive and negative samples to guide the training direction; (2) asymmetric network methods (e.g., BYOL, SimSiam) get rid of negative samples via the introduction of a predictor network and the stop-gradient operation; (3) feature decorrelation methods (e.g., Barlow Twins, VICReg) instead aim to reduce the redundancy between feature dimensions. These methods appear to be quite different in the designed loss functions from various motivations. The final accuracy numbers also vary, where different networks and tricks are utilized in different works. In this work, we demonstrate that these methods can be unified into the same form. Instead of comparing their loss functions, we derive a unified formula through gradient analysis. Furthermore, we conduct fair and detailed experiments to compare their performances. It turns out that there is little gap between these methods, and the use of momentum encoder is the key factor to boost performance. From this unified framework, we propose UniGrad, a simple but effective gradient form for self-supervised learning. It does not require a memory bank or a predictor network, but can still achieve state-of-the-art performance and easily adopt other training strategies. Extensive experiments on linear evaluation and many downstream tasks also show its effectiveness. Code shall be released.
Entity linking aims to establish a link between entity mentions in a document and the corresponding entities in knowledge graphs (KGs). Previous work has shown the effectiveness of global coherence for entity linking. However, most of the existing global linking methods based on sequential decisions focus on how to utilize previously linked entities to enhance the later decisions. In those methods, the order of mention is fixed, making the model unable to adjust the subsequent linking targets according to the previously linked results, which will cause the previous information to be unreasonably utilized. To address the problem, we propose a novel model, called DyMen, to dynamically adjust the subsequent linking target based on the previously linked entities via reinforcement learning, enabling the model to select a link target that can fully use previously linked information. We sample mention by sliding window to reduce the action sampling space of reinforcement learning and maintain the semantic coherence of mention. Experiments conducted on several benchmark datasets have shown the effectiveness of the proposed model.
A comprehensive understanding of vision and language and their interrelation are crucial to realize the underlying similarities and differences between these modalities and to learn more generalized, meaningful representations. In recent years, most of the works related to Text-to-Image synthesis and Image-to-Text generation, focused on supervised generative deep architectures to solve the problems, where very little interest was placed on learning the similarities between the embedding spaces across modalities. In this paper, we propose a novel self-supervised deep learning based approach towards learning the cross-modal embedding spaces; for both image to text and text to image generations. In our approach, we first obtain dense vector representations of images using StackGAN-based autoencoder model and also dense vector representations on sentence-level utilizing LSTM based text-autoencoder; then we study the mapping from embedding space of one modality to embedding space of the other modality utilizing GAN and maximum mean discrepancy based generative networks. We, also demonstrate that our model learns to generate textual description from image data as well as images from textual data both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Comments / 0