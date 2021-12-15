Decomposing Natural Logic Inferences in Neural NLI

In part 1 here, we introduced an original class of point processes, generalizing the Poisson process which is a limiting case, in a simple and intuitive way. We started with one-dimensional processes, and then discussed the two dimensional case, when the two coordinates X and Y are paired - the equivalent of paired time series. In part 2 (this article), we continue to investigate the two-dimensional case, with unpaired coordinates: this creates a very rich class of processes, with many potential applications. We also introduce cluster processes, and statistical inference to estimate some quantities associated with these processes (granularity, radiality, variance). We also develop a general framework to identify the best model to fit with a particular data set, using non-parametric statistics, even though in many instances, we face non-identifiability issues. We use a machine learning approach, as opposed to classic statistical methodology. It also includes the design of simple, intuitive, model-free confidence intervals. Sections 1 and 2 are found in part 1, here. Numerous simulations are provided in our interactive spreadsheet here, for replication purpose and to allow you to play with the parameters to create your own point processes, or create cluster processes to test clustering algorithms, or analyze (for instance) nearest neighbor empirical distributions. The spreadsheet will also teach you how to create scatterplots in Excel with multiple groups of data, each with a different color. This article is written for people with limited exposure to probability theory, yet goes deep into the methodology without lengthy discussions, allowing the busy practitioner or executive to grasp the concepts in a minimum amount of time. This part 2 of my article can be read independently of part 1.

