It's never easy to figure life out, especially when it throws curveball after curveball at you. The pandemic has disrupted the work-life balance more than ever and many are calling out toxic workplaces and bosses while several are quitting their jobs. Leaving your job can be a scary prospect, but thankfully for one man, his parents reached out to help him out of a tight spot after having quit his job. His parents had watched their son's job drain the life out of him and when he reached out to his parents seeking help, they didn't hesitate to accommodate him. It just goes to show how important it is to have a support system to back you up when the chips are down.

