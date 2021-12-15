ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The "Bethlehem Principle" Applies in Two Ways

By Dr. Roger Barrier; Crosswalk online
ky-news.com
 4 days ago

First, God gives me grace to handle any weakness. Second, God gets glory when I handle my weaknesses in a positive way. The "Bethlehem Principle." is found in Micah chapter five and Matthew chapter two. It's 600 BC and the Babylonians are decimating the southern provinces of Israel. Micah, a Minor...

www.ky-news.com

The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
enidbuzz.com

Planetarium To Show Star of Bethlehem

ENID, OK - The Mackie Planetarium on the NOC-Enid campus will present two showings of the Star of Bethlehem on December 8, at 6 pm and 7:30 pm. The show is titled: "The Heavens Declare the Glory of God: Psalm 19:1." Visitors will see what the sky over Babylon looked...
ENID, OK
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Walk Through Bethlehem

By Sherri BlevinsBroadway Baptist Church in Rainsville, Alabama, will once again invite visitors to Walk Through Bethlehem on December 10, 11, and 12, 2021.This event is an outdoor living re-creation that allows visitors to experience what life would have been like the week of Jesus’s birth in the City of…
RAINSVILLE, AL
ky-news.com

The earthly parents of the Son of God

This is the time of year when we display our nativity sets and it's common to see depictions on the front of Christmas cards that have Mary and Joseph in a stable with the baby Jesus who is lying in a feeding trough commonly referred to as a manger. The word nativity comes from the Latin term, which simply means born. Technically, we've all experienced a nativity, but in today's world, the term is primarily used in connection with the birth of Jesus Christ the Redeemer. We also hear the word incarnation at this time of year and within the Christian faith, this is referring to the Son of God and how He willingly came down from heaven and took on the human form of a man to save us from our sin. He is Emmanuel which means "God with us" as His mission was to rescue and restore us and because of His sacrifice we can now have an eternal relationship with Him.
RELIGION
ky-news.com

Let God write your story

Let not your heart be troubled you believe in God, believe also in me. We think we know our stories better than God. We want things our way instead of God's way. When God takes us through something difficult, we start saying, "Why has God forgotten me," or "That it's not the way I wanted my story to go."
RELIGION
The Recorddelta

FOCUS: Journey to Bethlehem

This is the third week of Advent Season which is a time of celebration for Christians all around the world. The Advent season is a time to prepare and a time to remember the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem for the birth of a Messiah who would be named Jesus and would be sent to save the world. Isaiah 9: 6-7 tells us a child will be given to the world to save all who believe in this Messiah called Jesus. Isaiah tells us that this Messiah will have special names and will rule with perfect fairness and justice. He will bring peace to all nations of the world.
BETHLEHEM, WV
Review

FROM EVERYWHERE TO BETHLEHEM

The Glenmoor ECO Presbyterian Church Christian Education Department presented its annual Christmas program entitled “From Everywhere to Bethlehem” Dec. 12. There were 15 children and 23 adults that participated. All children who participated carried a flag representing a foreign country and shared a Christmas greeting in a foreign language. (Submitted photo)
BETHLEHEM, OH
nrcolumbus.com

Column: Bethlehem in the summer

Tradition says that Christmas songs are sung at Christmas or, at least, during the Advent season, the Christian celebration of the birth of Christ. Although it is a religious celebration, over the years it has taken on a lot of secular connotations including music. I thought about the seasonal designation a few days ago when I was looking through some old records and found an old phonograph record titled “The Real Spirit of Christmas.” There was no jacket for it, so I read the titles of the songs from the listing on the middle of the record itself. There was “White Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and several other secular songs of the season. They were all some of my favorite songs about Christmas, but for some unknown reason the list made me think of an incident that happened many years ago on my Grandmother Thompson’s farm in Chadbourn.
RELIGION
Greater Milwaukee Today

A Bethlehem Experience

Christ Church in Mequon hosted its annual Streets of Bethlehem Experience last weekend. The holiday celebration, featuring drama, music, education and fun, has taken place at the Mequon location since 2009, with the exception of last year, due to COVID-19.
MEQUON, WI
Galena Gazette

Galena author investigates Star of Bethlehem

GALENA–”When the Bible Meets the Sky: The Star of Bethlehem and Other Mysteries” has just become available in time for the Christmas season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
GALENA, IL
openculture.com

