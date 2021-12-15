LifePoint Health Commits $1 Million to Support Tornado Recovery and Rebuilding Efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky
Healthcare company to contribute significant funding to support areas of greatest need in community it serves. Brentwood, Tenn. (December 15, 2021) - LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, announced today it will contribute $1 million to support rebuilding efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, following the devastation caused...www.ky-news.com
