Cancer

Study Finds First-Line Targeted Treatment for CLL Is Beneficial in Elderly Patients

By Ariel Jones
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough individuals older than 80 years make up more than 20% of cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), this population is underrepresented in clinical drug trials, and data on treatment outcomes are limited. At the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, researchers presented results from a pooled...

www.docwirenews.com

cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Frontline, Continuous Ibrutinib Plus Rituximab Yields Better QOL in CLL

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia experienced improved quality of life after being treated with continuous ibrutinib and rituximab, as well as frontline fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab. Treatment with frontline fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR) and continuous ibrutinib (Imbruvica)/rituximab (Rituxan; IR) resulted in improved quality of life and sustained quality of...
CANCER
Bolivar Commercial

Neurons Can Help Zero Cancer Treatment, Study Finds

An increase in neuronal activity reduced the development of carry out most cancers, a type on skin cancer, by more than half a carry out size, according to a study carried out with mice. It was also noticed that operating system neurons collaborated with the increase of immune cells that are therefore used to cure the disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find improved treatment options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer

City of Hope today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

In Patients With Acute GVHD, First-Line Itolizumab Associated With High Rates of Clinical Response, Tolerability

Durable responses and tolerability for patients was seen with itolizumab for acute graft-versus-host disease. Patients with grade 3-4 newly diagnosed acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) had high rates of overall clinical response with itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The treatment was well-tolerated. The findings from the ongoing open-label U.S.-based EQUATE 3+3...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Nine Percent#Cll#Venetoclax
pharmacytimes.com

Zanubrutinib, Venetoclax Combination Therapy Well-Tolerated in Certain Patients With CLL or SLL

The investigators said that there were no new safety signals identified, and no reported instances of tumor lysis syndrome. The combination therapy of zanubrutinib (Brukinsa, BeiGene) and venetoclax was well-tolerated in treatment-naïve (TN) patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and the high-risk feature, deletion of chromosome 17p13.1 (del(17p)), according to the early results from arm D of the SEQUOIA trial presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The investigators said that there were no new safety signals identified, and no reported instances of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS).1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Induces Higher MRD Clearance and Fewer Relapses in Elderly and Unfit Patients with CLL

In an analysis of the phase 3 GLOW study, data showed promise for the use of ibrutinib/venetoclax in the frontline setting. Frontline treatment with ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) led to deeper and prolonged rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in the bone marrow and peripheral blood, leading to fewer relapses in the first year post-treatment. This better in comparison to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to findings from the phase 3 GLOW study (NCT03462719) that were presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
SCIENCE
oncnursingnews.com

Acalabrutinib Decreases Toxicity Burden in Patients with CLL

Acalabrutinib was linked to a lower incidence of cardiovascular-related toxicities and overall toxicity burden compared with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) experienced a lower incidence of cardiovascular-related toxicities and a lower overall toxicity burden following treatment with acalabrutinib (Calquence) compared with ibrutinib...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr John Burke: POLARIX Shows Marked Improvement in Patient Outcomes With Pola-R-CHP as First-line Treatment for DLBCL

John Burke, MD, hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discussed findings of the late-breaking abstract session POLARIX presented at ASH 2021, which compared pola-R-CHP with standard-of-care R-CHOP in patients with previously untreated DLBCL. Polatuzumab vedotin with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (pola-R-CHP) is the only first-line therapy in over 2 decades...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Sandoval Sus Discusses Recommended Treatments for a Patient With CLL

During a live virtual event, Jose Sandoval Sus, MD, discussed with participating physicians frontline recommended treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia based on a case scenario, with questions by Targeted Oncology. A 71-year-old woman reported symptoms of weight loss and increasing fatigue. Physical examination: axillary lymphadenopathy, spleen palpable...
CANCER
MedPage Today

R2 Maintenance for Elderly MCL Patients Worth the Risk?

ATLANTA -- Adding lower-dose lenalidomide (Revlimid) to rituximab maintenance therapy extended progression-free survival (PFS) in older mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients ineligible for transplant, but came at the price of added toxicity, a randomized trial found. In MCL Elderly R2, median PFS with first-line maintenance treatment improved from 3 years...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Studies Show Acalabrutinib Is Well-Tolerated in Patients with CLL

Most adverse effects are very tolerable and easily managed, including headaches, diarrhea, and some neutropenias or infections. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Niko Andre, MD, PhD, global franchise head of hematology and immuno-oncology at AstraZeneca, discussed exciting new findings being presented at the American Society of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting about adverse effects associated with acalabrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

MRD-Guided Treatment Represents the Future in CLL

William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, discussed the results of the phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial and the phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial, and looked ahead to what the future holds for MRD in patients with CLL. Minimal-residual disease (MRD) has become an important prognostic factor in guiding treatment decisions for...
CANCER
ajmc.com

SEQUOIA: At 26 Months, Zanubrutinib Prolongs PFS 58% Over Bendamustine + Rituximab in Patients With Treatment-Naïve CLL/SLL

Zanubrutinib produced prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) compared with a combination of bendamustine and rituximab among treatment-naïve patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small cell lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Zanubrutinib, a next-generation Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, produced prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) compared with a combination of bendamustine and rituximab (BR) among treatment-naïve...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Novel therapies in the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Pol Merkur Lekarski. 2021 Dec 16;49(294):453-457. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease characterized by eczematous lesions in typical locations. It is caused by the complex interplay between genetic predisposition, environmental factors and altered skin barrier. A more precise understanding of the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis revealed novel therapeutic options. Dupilumab, which long-term effectiveness and safety have been proven, is the first biologic available for atopic dermatitis. Other monoclonal antibodies such as nemolizumab, tralokinumab, lebrikizumab and fezakinumab demonstrated statistically significant clinical improvements in phase 2 and 3 trials. Further investigations are needed to evaluate their longterm efficacy. JAK inhibitors such as abrocitinib, baricitinib and upadacitinib showed promising effects in improvement of skin lesions and itch reduction. Beneficial immunomodulatory effect of JAK inhibitors dissipate relatively quickly with cessation of the drug, because as opposed to monoclonal antibodies, they have short half-lives. Thus, during SARS-CoV-2 infection it might be safer to use JAK inhibitors in case of necessity of a rapid immune response. There is a need to differentiate subtypes of atopic dermatitis, based on clinical symptoms and inflammatory mediators to choose an optimal therapeutic option for each patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Challenges of cancer immunotherapy and chemotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tumori. 2021 Dec 17:3008916211063939. doi: 10.1177/03008916211063939. Online ahead of print. People at high risk of morbidity and mortality from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including patients dealing with malignancies and patients on immunosuppressive anticancer therapies, need to be followed carefully as the pandemic continues. Challenges in continuing cancer management and patient monitoring are of concern given the importance of timing in cancer therapy. Alternative treatment decisions and priorities are also important considerations. The efficacy and safety of various cancer treatments in patients with COVID-19 are other important considerations. In this systematic review, we summarize the potential risks and benefits of cancer treatments applied to patients with COVID-19 and malignant tumors. Using the PubMed and Scopus databases, we reviewed studies involving cancer therapy and COVID-19 to address the recent discoveries and related challenges of cancer therapy in patients with COVID-19 and cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adding Ibrutinib to FCR Combo Shows Promise as Time-Limited Therapy in Younger Patients With CLL

The time-limited combination of ibrutinib plus chemoimmunotherapy in younger fit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia increased the rate of complete responses with bone marrow undetectable minimal residual disease, regardless of IGHV mutation, according to long-term follow-up data. After a median follow-up of 40.3 months, the addition of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to...
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Patients With CLL Experience Better Quality of Life With Ibrutinib Plus Rituximab

Ibrutinib, both in the frontline setting and in the form of continuous treatment, was associated with improved quality of life over chemoimmunotherapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who received frontline ibrutinib (Imbruvica)-rituximab (Rituxan; IR) compared with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR) experienced improved...
CANCER

