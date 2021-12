In an analysis of the phase 3 GLOW study, data showed promise for the use of ibrutinib/venetoclax in the frontline setting. Frontline treatment with ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) led to deeper and prolonged rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in the bone marrow and peripheral blood, leading to fewer relapses in the first year post-treatment. This better in comparison to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to findings from the phase 3 GLOW study (NCT03462719) that were presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO