Soccer

Solid, unspectacular and reliable: Rahul Bheke has the final word in another clash of the titans

By Anirudh Menon
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a season of manic chaos, Mumbai City FC vs. Chennaiyin FC was a serious match between two serious teams. There was an intensity in midfield, a discipline in defence and an overriding feeling of sensibility. It was perhaps fitting, then, that the match was decided by a man of rather...

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vishal Kaith
Person
Rahul Bheke
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Des Buckingham
Person
Sergio Lobera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Mumbai City Fc#Clash Of The Titans#Chennaiyin Fc#Isl
