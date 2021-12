New Availability Zones to provide additional resiliency and redundancy for customer workloads on the Microsoft cloud. New Delhi, December 8, 2021: Microsoft India today announced the launch of Availability Zones in its Central India datacenter region, providing additional resilience options for customers’ cloud applications. Azure Availability Zones allow businesses to spread their infrastructure and applications across dispersed datacenters, delivering additional protection and isolation from localized failures, which can range from mechanical or electrical issues, structure fires or flooding, or any unforeseen disaster. They also provide access to mission-critical application, data, and services to every Azure customer to support their most important workloads and processes.

