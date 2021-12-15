Azure Cosmos DB: Python SDK async IO support in public preview

Today we're announcing the public preview of VM restore point, a new resource that stores VM configuration and a point-in-time snapshot of one or more managed disks attached to a VM. VM restore points supports multi-disk application consistent snapshots and can be leveraged to easily capture backups of your VM and disks. You can easily restore the VM using VM restore points in cases of data loss, corruption, or disasters.
Almost after a year of launch, Microsoft OneDrive sync is available for M1 Macs as a public preview. OneDrive is a cloud storage service that syncs users’ data across devices, however, it does not offer native support for M1 Mac models. Apple began the transition from Intel processors to Apple...
Container Insights on Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes is now generally available, and offers greater functionality including:. Automatic updates for the container monitoring agent. Metric-based alerts and other monitoring features in parity with Container Insights for AKS. Improved onboarding via Azure portal, Azure CLI, or ARM. With these new functionalities to...
Microsoft's cloud storage solution, OneDrive, is updated from time to time with new features. One of its capabilities is a sync client that synchronizes content between your local machine and your online OneDrive storage. Back in June, Microsoft announced that the OneDrive sync client would be updated to run natively on Mac devices. Today, this feature has been rolled out as a public preview.
Attribute-based access control (ABAC) is an authorization strategy that defines access levels based on attributes associated with security principals, resources, requests, and the environment. Azure ABAC builds on role-based access control (RBAC) by adding conditions to Azure role assignments expressed as a predicate using these attributes. This update to the preview enables the use of Azure AD custom security attributes for principals in role assignment conditions. You can now use combine principal attributes with resource and request attributes in your condition expressions.
Microsoft is currently testing a new update that could bring custom backgrounds to the...
Tuya is an All-in-one IoT Platform that enables the user to build smart IoT solutions by connecting devices efficiently, securely, and reliably. This is a getting started article to set up the Tuya platform with the Espressif’s ESP32 boards via tuya link SDK. Further, we use it to control an LED through an Android device. When the switch in the Tuya Smart App is turned ON, the LED connected to the ESP32 board glows and vice versa.
Collaboration set to expand the use of autonomously animated digital people and boost innovation in AI with empathy. Auckland, New Zealand, 14 December 2021 – Soul Machines and Microsoft have signed a five-year agreement aimed at transforming the way we interact with computers. Under the agreement, Soul Machines will...
We’ve just released Rider 2021.3, our last major version for this year. Let’s take a look at the exciting features it brings. Now you can enjoy official support for .NET 6 SDK in Rider. It includes project templates, the latest target frameworks, the latest NuGet API, Blazor WebAssembly debugging, creating/running/debugging projects targeting the new SDK, ASP.NET scaffolding for .NET 6 projects, and Hot Reload. In our previous blog posts, we covered how you can work with Hot Reload in Rider if you are targeting .NET 6 and how it actually works.
Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 and Floating-point to Integer Conversions. MSVC is compatible with Standard C++ for all floating-point to integer conversions. For floating-point to signed integer conversions nothing changed. VS2022 is compatible with VS2017 and earlier by default for all floating-point to integer conversions. For floating-point to unsigned integer conversions...
We are introducing a new option for Azure Stream Analytics that allows you to store the output of your analytics into Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Single Server, Flexible Server, or Hyperscale (Citus). With this new output option in Azure Stream Analytics, you can stream data to a dashboarding application, such as Power BI, or store it to a persistent storage database.
The Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) configuration management feature is now in public preview. This feature provides the same first party GitOps capability to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that was previously available only in Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes. This also provides an update to the latest Flux v2 GitOps tools for managing configuration and applications in AKS and Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes clusters. Customers can use the Azure REST API, CLI, Portal, ARM templates, and Bicep to manage Flux in these clusters. GitOps in AKS is included at no extra cost.
We are thrilled to share that Microsoft has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Enterprise Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), 2021. Azure Integration Services consisting of Logic Apps, API Management, Event Grid, and Service Bus helps customers connect applications, data, and services on-premises and in the cloud, helping enterprises create new revenue opportunities with an API-driven partner and developer ecosystem and boost productivity with secure and automated workflows. Forrester credits Microsoft for providing a high-end developer experience to every kind of organization, from large enterprises to smaller ones, supporting varying integration requirements with flexible pricing options.
The /fp:contract flag and changes to FP modes in VS2022. In this blog we will cover a new feature we have added to the MSVC version 17.0 compiler in VS2022 that impacts the generation of Floating-Point contractions such as Fused Multiply Add (FMA) instructions. We will cover how FMA contractions are supported in pre-VS2022 MSVC compiler releases, a new /fp:contract flag and changes to existing Floating-Point pragmas in VS2022 MSVC compiler allowing explicit control over generation of contractions.
Microsoft Defender for Containers, a new offering, merges the capabilities from Azure Defender for Kubernetes and Azure Defender for Container registries, and adds several new and improved features related to Kubernetes on Azure:. AKS Profile: Frictionless onboarding & maintenance as an AKS Profile so you no longer have a dependency...
Have you ever wondered how to manage your code better but never had the time to learn about Git and version control? Maybe you are the only one working on your code and thought that Git is only good for collaboration? Are you someone who has been working on proprietary code and has not had a chance to learn from or contribute to open source repositories? If you can relate to any of these then consider signing up for the Git & open source Learning Series and start utilizing Git and Visual Studio to their full potential.
With each new release of .NET we like to publish a blog post highlighting some of the changes and improvements for networking. In this post, I am pleased to talk about the changes in .NET 6. The previous version of this post is .NET 5 networking improvements. HTTP. HTTP/2 Window...
Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, has moved its member website to Microsoft Azure. The move, which was designed, built and released by Nationwide’s Cloud team in collaboration with digital transformation consultancy Contino, enhances the already robust security features of the previous website, while also providing more reliability and stability as Microsoft’s cloud can better cope with spikes in member demand.
The UI Library for Azure Communication Services provides developers chat and calling UI components and turn-key composites. Whether for an Enterprise building line-of-business apps or an ISV building custom solutions, the UI Library can help developers with faster time-to-market and ongoing maintenance for the communication experiences within their applications. Components are fully open-source and identity agnostic with interoperability into Microsoft Teams.
Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 4 release is here, and continues our move of the IDE to fully native macOS UI, fixes many top issues, and introduces new experiences for laying out your windows and searching your source. You can read all about the latest changes in the release...
