A recent COVID-19 breakout across the NHL has forced the league to implement stricter policies through Jan. 7 that are reminiscent of last season. The Calgary Flames, who are currently scheduled to host the Seattle Kraken next Thursday, added 16 names to their COVID protocol list on Wednesday to elevate that number overall to 27. Nashville added six players and staffers, Florida added six players, and Carolina currently has two players and a staff member stuck and quarantining in Canada as of this writing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO