You might think we know everything possible about Santa Claus, that hefty, bearded guy with the “Ho, Ho, Ho,” laugh who dons a red suit, takes flight in a reindeer-driven sleigh every Christmas Eve, manages to slide down countless chimneys with sacks of gifts, and happily fuels up on the milk and cookies that are left for him. And, of course, he has been the star of countless musicals, plays, and movies, can be found dressed up in department stores to receive kids’ gift lists, and even found in the role of busker and bell-ringer trying to amass charitable donations on wintry street corners.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO