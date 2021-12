The formal sign off of a “monumental” £1 billion city deal for the Belfast region has been welcomed.The deal, first announced in 2019, includes £350 million in funding from Stormont and £350m from Westminster and is set to fund 20 projects across six council areas.It aims to create 20,000 jobs over the next ten to 15 years.NEW: Today I signed the Head of Terms on the Belfast Region City Deal - this £1billion joint investment will help level up the whole of Northern Ireland, ensuring businesses have the tools they need to be at the forefront of industries of...

