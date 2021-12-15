ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Support the Six Nations As RyanAir adds 6,000 Seats for Supporters

nitravelnews.com
 4 days ago

In preparation for The Six Nations Tournament 2022, Ryanair has added an additional 6,000 seats for supporters travelling to matches. With growing demand to travel...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The fascinating history of Scotland's most debauched island

“It was more a full-blooded football match than a wedding to be honest. The last guests staggered home after a fortnight,” cracks Chainsaw Dave as he welcomes me ashore. Pointing back across the aquarium-clear waters of Loch Scresort to the ferry he says, “that’s rum heading the other way from one of Scotland’ newest distilleries”. It’s an apposite arrival on a wild and wildly beautiful island notorious for nefarious parties. And home to easily the most outlandish castle in Scotland.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid: Ireland to force pubs and restaurants to close at 8pm as Omicron wave hits

Pubs and restaurants in Ireland will have to close at 8pm under new Covid restrictions designed to tackle “a massive rise in infections” linked to the Omicron variant.The Dublin government rejected calls from health experts to bring in an earlier closing time of 5pm for hospitality venues.Introducing the new measures, which will come into force on Sunday and last until 30 January, Micheal Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, warned that, “left unchecked this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy”.He said: “It spreads...
WORLD
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Italy#England#The Six Nations#Ryanair Com
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

Ryanair adds new Genoa departure from Manchester

Ryanair has announced an additional route for its upcoming summer schedule, flying from Manchester to Genoa. The low-cost carrier will be operating the flight twice weekly from April. Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Genoa as part of the UK...
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

All Adults to be Offered Booster Shot by End of the Week- Johnston

Boris Johnston has confirmed that all adults in England will be eligible to received their booster shot by the end of December after the recent televised address to the public by the Prime Minister. With the Covid alert level now raised to level 4 across the UK, Johnston explained “Two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
nitravelnews.com

Top 100 Selling Agents to Win Stateroom on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its latest Celebrity Moments campaign, ‘Above and Beyond’. The highly anticipated agent campaign is giving away 100 staterooms to sail onboard its latest, stunning new Edge Series ship, Celebrity BeyondSM. To stand a chance of winning a stateroom on state-of-the-art Celebrity Beyond, agents need...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
nitravelnews.com

“Strong Rebound” of American and Cruise Visitors in 2022 Predicts Hastings Hotels Managing Director

Howard Hastings, the Managing Director of Hastings Hotels, has set out his predictions for travel in 2022 and what this will entail for Northern Ireland. Hastings Hotel Group is the largest independent hotel operator in Northern Ireland with six luxury hotels, including the Grand Central and Europa Hotels in Belfast and the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa just outside the city. It also co-owns the five-star Merrion in Dublin.
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

French Ban on Britons ‘Deeply Worrying’ Says Advantage Travel Partnership

Advantage Travel Partnership have been the latest to express concern over France’s decision to essentially ban all UK tourists from the country. Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO at Advantage Travel Partnership said:. “Today’s news that France will ban British tourists amid concerns of the Omicron variant is deeply worrying. While...
TRAVEL
nitravelnews.com

Italy Introduces Pre-Departure Tests for All EU Arrivals

Amid concerns over the rising cases of the Omicron Variant, Italy has extended a Covid-19 state of the emergency up until March 31st. All visitors arriving in Italy from countries within the EU now must take a test prior to departure. Italy first declared a state of emergency in January...
HEALTH
nitravelnews.com

Israel Cracks Down on Covid-19 as Britain Added To Red List

With the spread of the Omicron Variant, Israel have banned citizens from travelling to Britain, Denmark, and Belgium from Wednesday 15th of December. Speaking at a news conference, Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry, explained that these countries were put on the ‘red’ list due to the significant spread of the new Omicron variant.
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

“Act Now”- UK Airline Giants Slam Governments Latest Travel Requirements

Major UK Airlines have expressed concern over the introduction of testing for all passengers arriving into the UK in a letter addressed to Boris Johnston. Ryanair, British Airways and Tui are amongst companies that have all criticised the governments approach to the new variant in terms of travel, deeming the latest decisions as “haphazard and disproportionate”.
TRAVEL
nitravelnews.com

Aer Lingus Bridges The Path To America

Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines have announced details of the commencement of Aer Lingus Regional flights, with tickets on sale from today (Thursday 16 December) The flights operated under a franchise agreement by Emerald Airlines will commence on 17th March as Aer Lingus Regional. Today’s announcement will result in Emerald...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Ryanair adds Knock flights to summer schedule

Ryanair has confirmed it will fly twice weekly from Birmingham to Knock in Ireland from March next year. The carrier said the decision emphasised its commitment to the UK and the rebuilding of the local tourism industry. Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to add this...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tui, easyJet and Jet2 cancel flights and holidays to France as travel ban hits

Tour operators and airlines are axing flights and holidays to France in response to the forthcoming ban on leisure travellers from the UK, which starts at midnight (French time) tonight.The decision, announced by the French government on 16 December, has scuppered thousands of Brits’ plans to travel to France over the Christmas period, whether to see family and friends or take a city break or ski holiday.Other than French citizens and their spouses, partners and children, who are still be able to return to France from the UK, there are only a scant few exemptions to the ban for those...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy