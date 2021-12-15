Festive Season Footfall Expected to be 60,000 at Cork Airport

Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen has welcomed the significant investment in tourism announced today (15 December) under the Belfast Region City Deal. He commented;. “The tourism investment announced today under the City Deal is the next transformational step on our journey to establish Northern Ireland as leading destination. Tourism has been a huge economic success story over the last decade, generating income in excess of £1bn, almost £740m of which was out of state earnings. Between 2012 and 2019 the sector grew by almost 50% and generated 13,000 new jobs across every part of Northern Ireland, double the job creation rate of any sector outside tourism and hospitality”.

