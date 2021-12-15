ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Festive Season Footfall Expected to be 60,000 at Cork Airport

nitravelnews.com
 4 days ago

60,000 passengers are expected to pass through Cork Airport in the days leading up to and following Christmas. This estimate of 60,000 passengers, which covers from Saturday December 16th to January 4th, is...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus Airport Ambassador helps travelers this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Edward Vandenbulke has been helping travelers find their way for the past three years. Vandenbulke’s an airport ambassador at the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. He’s lived in Ohio all his life but has traveled around the world, making him perfect for the job. Although his job description requires him to help travelers find lost luggage or navigate the gates, he says having a sense of humor can also get the job done.
COLUMBUS, OH
nitravelnews.com

Have A LegenDerry Festive Season In The Walled City

It’s cold outside but Derry~Londonderry has oodles of yummy LegenDerry food and drink options to help us all stay warm this winter. From cosy cafes to fireside restaurants and street food marvels to artisan bakers, the walled city is bursting with unique food experiences for all the family, explained Selina Horshi, Chairperson of the LegenDerry Food Network.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cork Airport#Footfall#Christmas#Pre Covid
nitravelnews.com

British Airways Reveal Destinations for New Short Haul Unit at Gatwick.

They will fly to Faro, Ibiza, Tenerife, Malaga and Marrakech, all are also available to fly to from Heathrow airport. However, new destinations that have been added at Gatwick include Santorini, Athens, Berlin, Milan and Malpensa. Tickets are now for sale to 35 short-haul destinations and flights begin from March 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WVNS

Airports anticipate more traffic during holiday season

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As the holidays are well underway, people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies to be with their loved ones for the holidays. For one local airport, things are starting to look like normal. Around this time last year, the holidays were filled with mask mandates and travel restrictions. […]
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

Jet2holidays Hits Out at Governments “Excessive” Travel Restrictions

Responding to yesterday’s announcement (14 December) on international travel, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, said:. “Although the removal of 11 countries from the Red List is positive news, the fact that disproportionate and excessive travel restrictions remain in place for the Christmas holidays is very disappointing. Yet again, international travel is having to play to a completely different rule book when compared to other areas of everyday life.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
metroairportnews.com

JFK Airport Rotary Celebrates the Holiday Season

The JFK Rotary Club kicked off their holiday season with an ‘Ugly Sweater’ themed party at Vetro Restaurant & Lounge. This group really took the theme and the competition for the ugliest sweater seriously. Yvette Greene-Dennis won the contest with her personalized Naughty and Nice lists!. In addition...
FESTIVAL
nitravelnews.com

Cruise Line ‘Hurtigruten Expeditions’ To Appear in Christmas Cruise Special

The world’s largest and leading expedition cruise line, Hurtigruten Expeditions, has announced that it will appear on the premiere for the latest series of ‘Cruising… With Susan Calman, the new host at the helm of the popular cruise series. Hurtigruten Expeditions will be taking the prime spot of the double bill Christmas special, which will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 20th December.
NORWAY
KDVR.com

Holiday Hacks for Festive Season

The holidays are here, and whether you’re preparing to host family and friends or just planning a restful staycation, many are considering some quick and easy hacks to get the home ready for the festive season!. Lifestyle and Design Expert Kelly Edwards shares her latest tips and tricks to...
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

“Act Now”- UK Airline Giants Slam Governments Latest Travel Requirements

Major UK Airlines have expressed concern over the introduction of testing for all passengers arriving into the UK in a letter addressed to Boris Johnston. Ryanair, British Airways and Tui are amongst companies that have all criticised the governments approach to the new variant in terms of travel, deeming the latest decisions as “haphazard and disproportionate”.
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Warning: These Two Days Are Expected to Be the Busiest at U.S. Airports

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Christmas is fast approaching, which means people are starting to travel in record (pandemic) numbers. According to AAA: “More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.” AAA also says “Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.”
LIFESTYLE
Journal Record

Big, busy weekend expected at Will Rogers Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The numbers of seats booked on flights leaving Oklahoma City indicate Will Rogers World Airport is about to get very busy. “We will see a high increase in holiday travel starting Wednesday afternoon and all week,” public information officer Stacey Hamm said Monday. Among the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
nitravelnews.com

Tourism NI Welcome City Deal

Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen has welcomed the significant investment in tourism announced today (15 December) under the Belfast Region City Deal. He commented;. “The tourism investment announced today under the City Deal is the next transformational step on our journey to establish Northern Ireland as leading destination. Tourism has been a huge economic success story over the last decade, generating income in excess of £1bn, almost £740m of which was out of state earnings. Between 2012 and 2019 the sector grew by almost 50% and generated 13,000 new jobs across every part of Northern Ireland, double the job creation rate of any sector outside tourism and hospitality”.
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

Explore The Winter Sun in Thailand With Sarojin’s Winter Package

The Sarojin has launched a new package for travellers wanting to swap the cold grey skies of the UK for warm tropical sunshine this winter. Perfect for those looking to travel more consciously, the ‘Sarojin Cares Winter Sun’ package combines a luxurious stay and excellent fine dining with volunteering opportunities to help the local community and environment.
LIFESTYLE
nitravelnews.com

Explore The Trans Bhutan Trail As It Reopens For Travellers

In March 2022, following two years of extensive restoration, the Kingdom of Bhutan will reopen the historic and sacred Trans Bhutan Trail for the first time in 60 years. The trail will be officially inaugurated by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, whose vision it was to restore the ancient route for tourism, adventure and connection. From April 2022, international tourists will be able to walk the trail for the first time, simultaneously providing much-needed economic benefits to rural communities along the way.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy