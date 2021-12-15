ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways Reveal Destinations for New Short Haul Unit at Gatwick.

nitravelnews.com
 4 days ago

They will fly to Faro, Ibiza, Tenerife, Malaga and Marrakech, all are also available to fly to from Heathrow airport. However, new destinations that have been added at Gatwick include Santorini, Athens,...

nitravelnews.com

The Independent

Germany to tighten restrictions on travellers from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the country’s public health authority said on Saturday.From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – carriers such as airlines are banned from transporting British tourists to Germany.Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to travel to the country from the UK.Germany has classified UK as area of variants of concern due to OmicronTravel rules change from 20 Dec:➡️ ban on carriage, exceptions e.g. German nationals/residents & transit➡️ Test pre-departure➡️ 14-day...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatwick#Heathrow Airport#Milan#Baggage Allowance#Marrakech#British Airways
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Draconian travel restrictions destroy joy

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for youThe French term for “a circuit breaker”, a well-known online translation site tells me, is un disjoncteur.I daresay the government in Paris has privately used the term to describe its sudden ban on visitors from the UK, which took effect this weekend. On Friday night the Channel ports were overloaded with motorists trying to get to France before the midnight deadline, while...
WORLD
Inside Indiana Business

Proposed London-to-Indy Flight Scrapped

A proposed flight between Indianapolis and London will not launch in 2022. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report British Airways confirmed the decision, though Indy could still be considered as a destination in the future. British Airways had looked to use a slot at Heathrow Airport in London...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Aviation Week

British Airways, Qatar Airways Strengthen Links

LONDON—British Airways (BA) and Qatar Airways plan to deepen their existing joint business partnership. The strengthening of the partnership will essentially allow greater reciprocity and seamless connections between the two carriers, with more destinations in each airline’s network becoming... Subscription Required. British Airways, Qatar Airways Strengthen Links is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

British Airways launches January 2022 sale

British Airways and its counterpart BA Holidays have launched their latest sale promotion, which runs until January 25, 2022. Discounted flights and holidays are available to over 100 destinations, with offers including return fares to Dubai from £299, New York from £326, San Francisco from £345, Bermuda from £498 and the Bahamas from £559.
INDUSTRY
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

End Of An Era: American Airlines Closes Its Original Airport Lounge

For many frequent flyers, a pre-flight lounge visit is a key part of their airport routine. American Airlines is known for its Admirals Club lounges, which are located at airports both within the US and further afield. The first of these opened at New York LaGuardia (LGA) more than eight decades ago, but is now set to relocate elsewhere in the airport.
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

British Airways, Qatar Airways Look To Expand Joint Venture

British Airways (BA) and Qatar Airways are seeking to expand their joint venture (JV) beyond routes between Australia, Europe and the UK to cover a host of additional services, in particular routes accessed via connections from the two carriers’ flights between London and Doha. The two Oneworld... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
nitravelnews.com

Royal Caribbean Launch New Sales Incentives

Today (15 December), Royal Caribbean International launched new sales incentives to kick off its key annual sales period. The sales campaign predominately focuses on driving bookings made on the cruise line’s eight ships that will be sailing breath-taking itineraries in Europe in summer 2022. Guests can benefit from reduced booking deposits, excellent value flights to the Mediterranean and lower deluxe drinks package costs.
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

British Airways and Qatar Airways plan to deepen partnership

British Airways and Qatar Airways plan to further extend their joint business to offer customers a greater choice of destinations and routing options. The airlines expect to receive news of any relevant regulatory approvals of their expanded joint business proposition in the first half of 2022. The news follows BA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

