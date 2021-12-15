British Airways Reveal Destinations for New Short Haul Unit at Gatwick.

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for youThe French term for “a circuit breaker”, a well-known online translation site tells me, is un disjoncteur.I daresay the government in Paris has privately used the term to describe its sudden ban on visitors from the UK, which took effect this weekend. On Friday night the Channel ports were overloaded with motorists trying to get to France before the midnight deadline, while...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO