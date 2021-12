The Zacks Hotels and Motels is gradually coming out of the woods, owing to the reopening of the economy and ramped-up vaccinations. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has set the alarm bells ringing for the industry. However, people are feeling more optimistic and confident about the prospect of traveling again, courtesy of the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to meet the needs of their customers as they return to hotels. The industry players including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO