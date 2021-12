Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been voted in as the next president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The 59-year-old from the United Arab Emirates will be the organization’s first non-European president, though Ben Sulayem is no stranger to the sport. He is a former rally driver who won various titles in the Middle East, and a longtime member of FIA. In 2008, he was elected to the World Motor Sport Council. He was the president of the Automobile and Touring Club of United Arab Emirates, and from 2013 to 2017 he served as FIA vice president for mobility and tourism. Ben Sulayem...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 HOURS AGO