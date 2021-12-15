City of Harrisburg to host the most chevere ribbon cutting for ‘Arepa House’, Downtown’s newest Latin eatery specializing in comforting & traditional Venezuelan street foods
Harrisburg PA: The City of Harrisburg will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Restaurant Row’s newest eatery, Arepa House, on Friday, December 17th at 4:04 pm at 404 N. 2nd Street in Downtown Harrisburg. Arepa House features a 100% Venezuelan Cuisine menu, specializing in various Arepas. This staple flatbread is a...harrisburgpa.gov
