Harrisburg, PA

City of Harrisburg to host the most chevere ribbon cutting for ‘Arepa House’, Downtown’s newest Latin eatery specializing in comforting & traditional Venezuelan street foods

By Mesones Ortiz
 3 days ago

Harrisburg PA: The City of Harrisburg will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Restaurant Row’s newest eatery, Arepa House, on Friday, December 17th at 4:04 pm at 404 N. 2nd Street in Downtown Harrisburg. Arepa House features a 100% Venezuelan Cuisine menu, specializing in various Arepas. This staple flatbread is a...

#Latin#Street Foods#Food Drink#Arepa House#Downtown#Restaurant Row#Venezuelan Cuisine#Arepas#Patacones#Empanadas#Salsa Music#Joropo#Llanero

