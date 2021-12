>Penn Named Second On Forbes' List Of Ten Schools That Have Produced The Most Billionaires. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The University ofPennsylvaniahas been named to a unique list. It's second on Forbes' list of ten schools that have produced the most billionaires. A total of 28 people worth a total of nearly 285 billion dollars have graduated from Penn. Forbes says more than half have received their undergraduate degrees from the Wharton School. Elon Musk is among them. His Tesla and SpaceX holdings helped him rise to the number two spot on the World's Billionaires list.

