Those of us who don’t believe in the Christian nativity story or the Old Testament writings of Judaism or any pagan religion or Hinduism, Islam or any other religion have adjusted to this season with wonder, awe and how happy we are to have good times. Even with omicron among us. We’re not guilt-ridden as we once were about places that we now know aren’t — called heaven, hell, purgatory and limbo. We’ve come to believe these...

RELIGION ・ 13 MINUTES AGO