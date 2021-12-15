ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem almost backed out of Being the Ricardos

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman and Javier Bardem almost backed out of 'Being the Ricardos' a month before shooting began. The Academy Award winning actress, 54, takes on the role Lucille Ball, while 52-year-old Javier plays her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz in the biopic about the sitcom actress. Javier said: "I...

www.arcamax.com

Related
Fox News

Lucille Ball’s pal says Nicole Kidman ‘embodied’ the late star in 'Being the Ricardos’: She ‘got her down’

Lucille Ball’s pal believes Nicole Kidman was the right actress to portray the queen of TV comedy. Kidman is starring as Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic "Being the Ricardos," which premieres on Friday. The Oscar winner initially faced backlash from die-hard fans who complained the 54-year-old looked or sounded nothing like the beloved Hollywood redhead.
People

Javier Bardem Responds to 'Tricky' Criticism Over His Casting as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem is defending his casting as Desi Arnaz in the new film Being the Ricardos. In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner, 52, and his costar Nicole Kidman talk about portraying the iconic I Love Lucy pair, Arnaz and Lucille Ball, in their new film. The Spanish actor at one point responded to some criticisms about him playing the Cuban-American TV star.
wonderwall.com

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos,' plus more of her best movie transformations

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, with a career spanning four decades and an onslaught of accolades including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. The Australian talent is known for diving head first into her wide array of projects, often undergoing incredible physical transformations to become the characters we see on screen. It's that dedication and commitment to her craft that led The New York Times to rank her among the greatest actors of the 21st century. Fans will see a new side of the star when she portrays television icon Lucille Ball in the new biopic "Being The Ricardos," which she described during a post-screening Q&A via Variety as a "frightening but incredibly exciting" experience. To mark the film's release on Dec. 10, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at Nicole's greatest big-screen transformations…
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Todd Black
Person
Javier Bardem
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATIONSHIPS
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
TV & VIDEOS
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
HIP HOP
