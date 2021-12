PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There may be some more lifeguards patrolling Panama City Beach beaches thanks to a new partnership. Boardwalk Beach Resort is the first hotel to add lifeguards to its beaches. The city will be in charge of hiring the lifeguards, and the hotels or businesses will be in charge of reimbursing the city for pay and providing lifeguards with the necessary equipment.

