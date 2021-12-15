ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation UNITE Awarded $15,000 For Transitional Housing

By Dave Begley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation UNITE was awarded $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing. Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful...

