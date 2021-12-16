H.S. Basketball: Evanosky leads Dallas girls to victory over Holy Redeemer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Nadia Evanosky scored a game-high 26 points as Dallas defeated Holy Redeemer 54-46 Wednesday in a battle of two of the top Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball teams.

Elizabeth Viglone added 15 for the Mountaineers.

Aubrey Curley scored 13 and Mia Ashton added 11 for Redeemer.

Hazleton Area 44, Nanticoke Area 35

Hazleton Area rallied from five points down entering the fourth quarter to defeat Nanticoke Area. The Cougars outscored the Trojanettes 15-1 in the fourth.

Lacie Kringe led Hazleton Area with 13 points. Brianna Kennedy added nine.

Shaylee Heffron and Riley Baird scored nine each for Nanticoke Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 62, North Pocono 38

Gloria Adjayi scored 15 points and Shelby Ardo Boyko added 14 as Wilkes-Barre Area won on the road.

Danayjha Moore added 10 for the Wolfpack.

Lackawanna Trail 40, Tunkhannock 29

Tunkhannock struggled to get its offense going in a loss to the Lions.

Erin Van Ness and Hailey Long scored seven each for Tunkhannock.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 50, Susquehanna 32

The Warriors outscored Susquehanna 13-2 in the first quarter on the way to a road win.

Dane Schutter scored 20 and Evan Melberger added 12 for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Valley West 62, Wyoming Seminary 48

The Spartans placed three players in double figures in their road win.

Tyrese Harris led Valley West with 16 points followed by John Mann with 13 and Zach Konopke with 10.

Marc Jackett scored 23 and Isaiah Stull added 17 for Seminary.

Crestwood 45, Shamokin 41

Drew Sechleer scored 14 points for Crestwood. Zayne Dunsmuir and Sam Balliet added nine each.

Riverside 65, Nanticoke Area 53

Jaidyn Johnson tossed in 22 points for Nanticoke Area. Justin Spencer added 18.

Northwest 61, Blue Ridge 49

Gary McLendon scored 19 points for Northwest. Tayler Yaple and Alex Kopco added 10 each.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Area 53, Berwick 18

Connor Wrobleski (189 pounds), Richie Hyzinski (215), Johnny Stone (138) and Rocco Pizano (152) all picked up pins to help the Warriors win their dual at Berwick.

Defending state champion Jaden Pepe won by technical fall for Wyoming Area.

Josh Kisbaugh (132), Ben Knorr (172) and Bruce Hartman alls scored falls for the Bulldogs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 62, Wyoming Seminary 48

WYO. VALLEY WEST (62) — Mann 6 1-4 13, Glaster 3 2-2 8, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Konopke 2 4-4 10, Harris 7 1-2 16, Rood 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-2 0, Walker 2 0-0 6, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Wright 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 9-15 62.

WYOMING SEMINARY (48) — Stull 6 2-2 17, Evan 0 0-0 0, Williamson 1 1-1 3, Iskra 0 0-0 0, Montalvo 2 0-0 5, Novelli 0 0-0 0, Jackett 9 3-4 23. Totals 18 6-7 48.

Wyo. Valley West`15`11`18`18 — 62

Wyoming Seminary`17`15`9`7 — 48

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Konopke 2, Harris, Walker 2, Lewis 2). WS 6 (Stull 3, Montalvo, Jackett 2).

Wyoming Area 50, Susquehanna 32

WYOMING AREA (50) — Bonita 1 0-0 2, T.Sciandra 1 0-0 3, Little 4 0-0 9, Schutter 8 2-4 20, Melberger 4 3-4 12, N.Sciandra 0 0-0 0, Noone 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-8 50.

SUSQUEHANNA (32) — Payne 0 0-0 0, Beamer 4 3-6 12, Slocum 0 0-0 0, Burke 5 0-0 13, Stone 1 1-2 3, Callender 0 0-0 0, Cordner 1 0-1 2, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-9 32.

Wyoming Area`13`9`18`10 — 50

Susquehanna`2`10`8`12 — 32

Three-point goals — WA 4 (Little, Schutter 2, Melberger). SUS 4 (Beamer, Burke 3).

Riverside 65, Nanticoke Area 53

NANTICOKE AREA (53) — C.Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kepp 2 0-0 4, Spencer 6 0-0 18, Brown 3 1-1 7, J.Johnson 8 6-7 22, Butczynski 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-8 53.

RIVERSIDE (65) — Samsell 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 6 2-2 18, Godlewski 6 0-1 15, Rose 7 3-4 20, Antoniacci 3 3-5 10. Totals 23 8-12 65.

Nanticoke Area`9`13`19`12 — 53

Riverside`10`21`17`17 — 65

Three-point goals — NA 6 (Spencer 6). RIV 11 (Karpinski 4, Godlewski 3, Rose 3, Antoniacci).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 54, Holy Redeemer 46

HOLY REDEEMER (46) — Atherton 1 0-0 3, Curley 5 2-2 13, Sekol 0 0-0 0, DelBalso 2 4-7 9, Ashton 5 1-3 11, P.Kroptavich 0 0-1 0, B.Kroptavich 2 0-0 4, Albrecht 0 4-6 4, Corridoni 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 11-21 46.

DALLAS (54) — Porasky 0 0-0 0, Hobson-Tomascik 1 0-0 3, Evanosky 6 12-13 26, Bryk 1 0-0 2, DelGaudio 0 0-0 0, Viglone 4 7-13 15, Motley 0 0-0 0, Pevear 1 0-1 2, Spaciano 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 19-27 54.

Holy Redeemer`5`14`12`15 — 46

Dallas`8`9`18`19 — 54

Three-point goals — HR 3 (Atherton, Curley, DelBalso). DAL 3 (Hobson-Tomascik, Evanosky 2).

Hazleton Area 44, Nanticoke Area 35

NANTICOKE AREA (35) — Thomas 0 3-4 3, Reed 1 0-0 3, Biehl 2 0-0 5, Aufiero 2 1-2 6, Heffron 3 0-0 9, Baird 3 0-0 9, Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-6 35.

HAZLETON AREA (44) — Kringe 5 2-4 13, K.Kilker 3 0-2 7, Williams 1 0-0 3, T.Kilker 2 0-0 4, Shults 2 3-4 8, Kennedy 4 1-1 9. Totals 17 6-11 44.

Nanticoke Area`10`9`15`1 — 35

Hazleton Area`14`4`11`15 — 44

Three-point goals — NA 9 (Reed, Biehl, Aufiero, Baird 3, Heffron 3). HA 4 (Kringe, K.Kilker, Williams, Shults).

Wilkes-Barre Area 62, North Pocono 38

WBA (62) — Credle 1 0-0 2, Mager 1 0-0 3, Moore 5 0-2 10, Evans 3 0-0 7, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Loja 1 0-0 2, Holden 1 0-0 2, Nazario 0 0-2 0, Ardo Boyko 6 2-2 14, Krawczeniuk 2 0-0 4, Adjayi 7 0-0 15, Brito 0 0-0, Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 2-6 62.

NORTH POCONO (38) — Charles 0 0-0 0, Pabst 2 0-0 4, Manacelli 3 0-0 6, Polishan 4 0-0 10, Young 0 1-2 1, Maros 0 0-0 0, Bajor 2 1-2 5, Lenchensky 2 0-0 4, Koch 1 0-0 2, Chandler 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 2-4 38.

Wilkes-Barre Area`18`25`12`7 — 62

North Pocono`5`13`10`10 — 38

Three-point goals — WBA 4 (Mager, Evans, Holden, Adjayi). NP 2 (Polishan 2).

Lackawanna Trail 40, Tunkhannock 29

TRAIL (40) — Rejart 3 2-6 8, Thiel 2 4-5 8, Oswald 0 0-0 0, Gatto 2 0-0 4, Van Fleet 0 0-0 0, Schirg 3 7-8 13, Toch 3 1-3 7. Totals 13 14-22 40.

TUNKHANNOCK (29) — VanNess 2 3-4 7, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Corby 1 3-6 5, Iddings 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-7 1, Stephens 2 2-7 6, Ritz 0 1-4 1, Long 2 2-3 7, Swenson 1 0-0 2, Whitaker 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 12-27 29.

Lackawanna Trail`8`11`8`13 — 40

Tunkhannock`1`10`6`12 — 29

Three-point goals — TUN 1 (Long).

WRESTLING

Wyoming Area 53, Berwick 18

172: Benjamin Knorr (BER) over James Hizynski (WA) (Fall 1:32) 189: Connor Wrobleski (WA) over James DeAndrea (BER) (Fall 1:12) 215: Richie Hyzinski (WA) over Gavyn Cunningham (BER) (Fall 4:41) 285: Bruce Hartman (BER) over Nate Obrzut (WA) (Fall 4:19) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Connor Novakowski (WA) over (BER) (For.) 120: John Chiampi (WA) over (BER) (For.) 126: Jaden Pepe (WA) over Kyle Winter (BER) (TF 16-1 0:00) 132: Joshua Kishbaugh (BER) over Nick Ross (WA) (Fall 1:31) 138: Johnny Stone (WA) over Tyler Winter (BER) (Fall 3:43) 145: Anthony Evanitsky (WA) over (BER) (For.) 152: Rocco Pizano (WA) over Braylon Hawkins (BER) (Fall 3:00) 160: Cooper Price (WA) over (BER) (For.)