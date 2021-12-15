Sign of the times

Jehovah’s Witnesses announced earlier this year that the group had published the first-ever American Sign Language translation of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelations. The ASL New World Translation Bible production started in 2004, with the individual books published upon completion. The final book came out just before the COVID pandemic shut down everything in March 2020. According to a press release, this is the "first complete sign language translation of the entire Bible in the world. When it was released, more than 2,500 attended the program, but livestream tie-ins at Kingdom Halls throughout Belize, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States brought the total attendance to over 18,000.”

