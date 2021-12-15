ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Inhofe Applauds Senate Decision To Re-Confirm Jessica Rosenworcel

waltersherald.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) applauded the Senate confirmation of Jessica...

www.waltersherald.com

royalexaminer.com

Warner applauds Senate passage of annual defense bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded the Senate passage of the nation’s annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “I’m proud to have voted today to pass legislation that will further strengthen our nation’s military and technological capabilities, as well as reaffirm our commitment to servicemembers – all while making crucial investments that will boost local economies and the industrial base throughout Virginia. I look forward to seeing this bill gets signed into law,” said Sen. Warner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sen. Inhofe Praises Senate Passage of FY22 NDAA

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe speaks on the Senate floor to garner support for the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) ahead of a Senate vote. Inhofe, a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, encouraged all of his colleagues to support this year's NDAA bill. He says they needed to extend their 60-year track record of getting this bill done, and tell our troops that they love and support them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Newsbug.info

Senate looks to allow for easier National Guard defense of Capitol

WASHINGTON — The Senate unanimously passed a measure Monday evening that would allow the Capitol Police to request assistance from the National Guard without approval from the Capitol Police Board, removing a bureaucratic step that critics say could hinder the police force’s ability to react quickly in an emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
westhartfordnews.com

West Hartford’s Jessica Rosenworcel tapped for second term as FCC chair

The U.S. Senate has confirmed West Hartford’s Jessica Rosenworcel to another term as chair of the Federal Communications Commission. It makes the Hall High School graduate the first permanent female chair of the FCC. Rosenworcel, who will start a five-year term, was first named acting chair by President Joe...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Houston Chronicle

McConnell signals support for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled support for the bipartisan House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, saying what the panel is trying to uncover is "something the public needs to know." In an interview with Spectrum News...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Senate to miss year-end deadline on $1.75 trillion Biden bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate steered toward an end-of-year recess on Friday as Democrats were unable to pass President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment program and major election reforms by a self-imposed Christmas deadline. The deadlock over these two high-profile bills put in jeopardy the continuation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cullman Daily News

U.S. Senate Candidate Jessica Taylor Speaks Out On ‘The War On Educational Freedom’

Just under two months ago, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) drafted a letter to the Biden Administration labeling a group of concerned and involved parents in Ohio “domestic terrorists.” This past week, the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) effectively ended their membership with the NSBA, and rightfully so, but we must not stop there. We must completely derail the woke left’s pedagogical agenda of attacking our schools and indoctrinating our children with Marxist ideologies. Parental rights in schools must be protected, educational freedom supported, and federal overreach reversed. We should stand up for students and parents, not systems.
CONGRESS & COURTS

