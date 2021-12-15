Inhofe Applauds Senate Decision To Re-Confirm Jessica Rosenworcel

Just under two months ago, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) drafted a letter to the Biden Administration labeling a group of concerned and involved parents in Ohio “domestic terrorists.” This past week, the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) effectively ended their membership with the NSBA, and rightfully so, but we must not stop there. We must completely derail the woke left’s pedagogical agenda of attacking our schools and indoctrinating our children with Marxist ideologies. Parental rights in schools must be protected, educational freedom supported, and federal overreach reversed. We should stand up for students and parents, not systems.
