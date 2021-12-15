Alzheimer’s Notes: Approaching memory concerns this holiday season
By Marisa Korytko For Columbia-Greene Media
3 days ago
Last year, the pandemic caused many families to adjust holiday gatherings due to public health concerns. As we return to more in-person celebrations this year, cognitive or memory changes in an elderly loved one may be both alarming and cause deep concerns. Visiting aging loved ones after being apart...
Assessing the way someone walks could help spot dementia, experts have claimed. Most people with dementia are diagnosed once they are already suffering short-term memory loss, mood swings or a lack of interest in day-to-day activities. But experts at Newcastle University now say that assessing someone’s walking could diagnose the...
Do you have a loved one who could be showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease?. It’s a progressive disease usually found in seniors that destroys memory and other mental functions. According to Alz.org, an estimated 6.2 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2021 -- and 72%...
I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
A word on the tip of the tongue or a forgotten birthday — everyone has occasional memory blanks. But as you move into your older years, you can’t help wondering if these blips are normal, or a sign of dementia. Dementia is a devastating disease that most people fear, and...
Everybody forgets their keys, how a character was dressed in the last episode of a TV series, if they’ve left their remote control on the sofa or on top of the wardrobe, and so on. Nobody has a perfect memory, and it’s totally fine. But certain memory issues...
In a recent study published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia, researchers found a biomarker in the brain that can predict future cognitive decline in patients with the language form of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They discovered the buildup of tau protein in the brain predicts the amount of future cognitive decline over...
(ABC4) – Alzheimer’s Disease warnings often become more noticeable during the holidays. As families gather, it isn’t surprising that this is the time when family members are most likely to recognize the first signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia in a loved one. The Alzheimer’s Association’s helpline sees its highest volume of calls at the end […]
To start his workout at the Friedberg Jewish Community Center in Oceanside, Armand Lindenbaum, 83, pedals three miles on a stationary bike, something that he did not have the stamina to do a few months ago. In 2013, Armand was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which leads to severe memory loss....
Jytte Lokvig is vibrant at 83. But as far as she is concerned, age is only a number. “You’re the same person. You learn a lot more, but your essence stays the same,” said the Denmark-born artist and advocate. Lokvig has focused on enhancing the rich inner lives of seniors...
While often an exciting time of year for many, the holiday season can be very difficult for those who have lost a loved one. Whether it’s a family member or close friend the swell of grief is often strongest during times of the year when togetherness is highlighted more. Gina...
The holiday season is more difficult for roughly six million Americans living with Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association and the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are approximately 66,000 Iowans living with this disease as of 2020. Communications Director for the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Lauren...
Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory function and other important mental functions. The symptoms of Alzheimer's eventually grow so severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities; the disease itself accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases. Alzheimer's itself again is a progressive disease and the symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. Individuals can be known to lose their ability to carry on a conversation and respond to things going on in their environment. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States with on average a person with Alzheimer's lives for 28 years after diagnosis but can live longer depending on other factors. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no cure but it does have treatments and therapies that can help. That all being said, some of the treatments and drugs used to help lessen some of those symptoms have caused a large spike in Medicare prices.
Subscription boxes and services are relatively new and are very trendy this year, according to Ashley Austrew, of care.com. The giver can choose boxes containing meals, snacks, spa kits, games, crafts or hobbies, or create a unique one appropriate for the caregiver or the person with Alzheimer's. The giver also can make it a one-time purchase or make it a weekly or monthly delivery.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With more holidays coming up, one group is asking anyone with loved ones who may be experiencing Alzheimer’s or Dementia to adjust their expectations this season. Planning is key when it comes to navigating our loved ones who may be suffering from cognitive impairment. WNCT caught up with the Eastern North […]
When it comes to Alzheimer’s, scientists have been focusing on plaques in the brain and treatments to remove those plaques. Now a new finding has some researchers questioning the prevailing wisdom on why some people develop Alzheimer’s while others do not. It’s a theory that could lead to new treatments.
The signs of Alzheimer’s can often be hidden from daily view. They are subtle and many times confused with normal signs of aging or forgetfulness. However, the holidays, when so many of us are near family and friends, is a common time to notice something is off with a loved one.
If holiday gatherings seem chaotic and confusing to you, then imagine how overwhelming they are for a person experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia or for someone with autism. People with conditions that make them sensitive to loud sounds and raised levels of activity may feel uncomfortable...
A human stroke drug, fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and soon entering Phase 3 clinical trials, shows intriguing signs that it might also be a safe and powerful defense against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. A new study published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine showed...
If holiday gatherings seem chaotic and confusing to you, imagine how overwhelming they are for a person experiencing Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia or autism. Anyone with a condition that makes them sensitive to loud sounds and raised levels of activity may feel uncomfortable in a social setting.
