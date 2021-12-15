ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Notes: Approaching memory concerns this holiday season

By Marisa Korytko For Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 3 days ago

Last year, the pandemic caused many families to adjust holiday gatherings due to public health concerns. As we return to more in-person celebrations this year, cognitive or memory changes in an elderly loved one may be both alarming and cause deep concerns. Visiting aging loved ones after being apart...

Related
New York Post

How you walk could be early warning sign of dementia, experts say

Assessing the way someone walks could help spot dementia, experts have claimed. Most people with dementia are diagnosed once they are already suffering short-term memory loss, mood swings or a lack of interest in day-to-day activities. But experts at Newcastle University now say that assessing someone’s walking could diagnose the...
HEALTH
Medscape News

I Forget Names All the Time: Could This Be Alzheimer's Disease?

I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC4

Alzheimer’s Disease: Pay attention to your loved ones during the holidays

(ABC4) – Alzheimer’s Disease warnings often become more noticeable during the holidays. As families gather, it isn’t surprising that this is the time when family members are most likely to recognize the first signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia in a loved one. The Alzheimer’s Association’s helpline sees its highest volume of calls at the end […]
HEALTH
Herald Community Newspapers

JCC Offers Lifeline For Alzheimer’s Patients

To start his workout at the Friedberg Jewish Community Center in Oceanside, Armand Lindenbaum, 83, pedals three miles on a stationary bike, something that he did not have the stamina to do a few months ago. In 2013, Armand was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which leads to severe memory loss....
OCEANSIDE, NY
fox42kptm.com

Identifying symptoms, supporting loved ones with Alzheimer's this holiday season

The holiday season is more difficult for roughly six million Americans living with Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association and the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are approximately 66,000 Iowans living with this disease as of 2020. Communications Director for the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Lauren...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Spiked Prices for Alzheimer's Memory Loss

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory function and other important mental functions. The symptoms of Alzheimer's eventually grow so severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities; the disease itself accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases. Alzheimer's itself again is a progressive disease and the symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. Individuals can be known to lose their ability to carry on a conversation and respond to things going on in their environment. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States with on average a person with Alzheimer's lives for 28 years after diagnosis but can live longer depending on other factors. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no cure but it does have treatments and therapies that can help. That all being said, some of the treatments and drugs used to help lessen some of those symptoms have caused a large spike in Medicare prices.
theadvocate.com

Alzheimer's Q&A: What are meaningful gifts for those with Alzheimer's and their caregivers?

Subscription boxes and services are relatively new and are very trendy this year, according to Ashley Austrew, of care.com. The giver can choose boxes containing meals, snacks, spa kits, games, crafts or hobbies, or create a unique one appropriate for the caregiver or the person with Alzheimer's. The giver also can make it a one-time purchase or make it a weekly or monthly delivery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Treating Alzheimer’s

When it comes to Alzheimer’s, scientists have been focusing on plaques in the brain and treatments to remove those plaques. Now a new finding has some researchers questioning the prevailing wisdom on why some people develop Alzheimer’s while others do not. It’s a theory that could lead to new treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yoursun.com

Recognizing the warning signs of Alzheimer’s during the holidays

The signs of Alzheimer’s can often be hidden from daily view. They are subtle and many times confused with normal signs of aging or forgetfulness. However, the holidays, when so many of us are near family and friends, is a common time to notice something is off with a loved one.
HEALTH
theperrynews.com

How to handle holiday hubbub with Alzheimer’s

If holiday gatherings seem chaotic and confusing to you, then imagine how overwhelming they are for a person experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia or for someone with autism. People with conditions that make them sensitive to loud sounds and raised levels of activity may feel uncomfortable...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
MedicalXpress

Stroke drug shows promise in treating Alzheimer's and dementia

A human stroke drug, fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and soon entering Phase 3 clinical trials, shows intriguing signs that it might also be a safe and powerful defense against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. A new study published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine showed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theperrychief.com

Health and Wellness: Holidays can be overwhelming for those with Alzheimer’s

If holiday gatherings seem chaotic and confusing to you, imagine how overwhelming they are for a person experiencing Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia or autism. Anyone with a condition that makes them sensitive to loud sounds and raised levels of activity may feel uncomfortable in a social setting.
PERRY, IA

