Cold days are coming and we must not forget our furry friends. Cold days are test not only for humans, but also for animals, especially those who live outdoors. To help a cat survive the winter and create a warm house, you need to know what design features it needs. Fortunately, anyone can make this cat house. All you have to do is follow our recommendations, get the necessary tools, materials and come up with some cool ideas. So let’s find out how to build a cat house for winter.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO