ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Calvary Baptist Church

waltersherald.com
 2 days ago

A few months back I was talking with a gentleman and he made this statement....

www.waltersherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
thepostnewspaper.net

Arcadia Baptist Church Continues Tradition of Live Nativity Event

Sitting in a shed behind Arcadia Baptist Church in Santa Fe are all the sets and holiday decorations needed to transform the church grounds into a celebration of Christmas. What’s missing in the shed are the 25-30 people who will be reenacting the story of the birth of Jesus on the church property.
SANTA FE, TX
bransontrilakesnews.com

First Baptist Church Branson hosting Christmas Bash

Branson area families will have the opportunity to win new bicycles for their children, along with a morning of fun and festivities, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church in Branson. The church, located at 400 S. Sunshine, is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash. The indoor event will...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Bible Church#Baptist#The Bible#Covid
wcbi.com

Missionary Union Baptist Church serves almost 300 plates to the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Missionary Union Baptist Church was feeding the need in Columbus Tuesday. The church participated in the Loaves and Fishes event, which allows churches or organizations to serve meals to those in need. Tuesday, Missionary Union Baptist served 296 meals and will continue to serve meals on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbfo.org

Michigan Street Baptist Church starts $1.3M rehab

The walls are bulging at one of the oldest churches in Buffalo and repository of city history and its African American community. Now, $1.3 million is going toward strengthening the walls and fixing long-standing roof problems at the Michigan Street Baptist Church. The East Side church was built in 1845...
BUFFALO, NY
wbiw.com

First Baptist Church of Bedford to host Cantata on December 12th and 13th

BEDFORD – The First Baptist Church of Bedford will host a Cantata on Sunday December 12th and Monday December 13th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 1515 20th Street in Bedford. This special Christmas Cantata titled “Glory Touching Earth” will be under the direction of music director Frank Battaglia. There...
BEDFORD, IN
Ponca City News

Drive-thru Living Nativity to be performed by Northeast Baptist Church

Northeast Baptist Church of Ponca City will be performing a free drive-thru Living Nativity called “The Miracle of Christmas” December 9-11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening. The event is under the direction of Guy Cooper, Minister of Music. The experience will consist of free hot chocolate and/ or cider as you first drive in at the middle entrance of the church and will be accompanied by…
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kalb.com

New Prospect Baptist Church Christmas Store scaled back due to pandemic

PROSPECT, La. (KALB) - A church with a vision of God’s power: that’s how New Prospect Baptist Church describes itself. At no time is that vision more accurately displayed than during the first week of December for the church’s Christmas store. “It’s an opportunity to reach out...
RELIGION
selmasun.com

Green Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrates progress, kicks off fundraiser

In a greenspace that was once its sanctuary, Green Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrated efforts to bring the historic church back to life on Dec. 3. It was the members of Green Street Church who provided shelter and meals to the freedom marchers during the two-week period from Bloody Sunday to the successful March to Montgomery. Green Street Baptist Church has been led by many great pastors, such as F.D. Reese, who was a member in 1965. Reece is who contacted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and asked him to come to Selma to help with voting rights.
SELMA, AL
whitewaterbanner.com

Free Christmas Concert at Kettle Moraine Baptist Church

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by Kettle Moraine Baptist Church. We want you to celebrate Christmas with us! The members of Kettle Moraine Baptist Church invite you to come and experience the joy of the Christmas season!. Bring your friends & family to a free Christmas concert...
WHITEWATER, WI
WTVM

Fourth Street Baptist Church hosts monthly Sickle Cell Mobile Unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Baptist Church hosting its monthly Sickle Cell Mobile Unit Friday morning, December 17. “We are providing a service that would help patients take better care of themselves and for testing in itself to know what their medical history is and for their families to know and what that involves,” said Lois Williams, President of Association of Sickle Cell.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTAP

North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the 32nd annual Miracles of Christmas event founder Susie Meredith gives credit to the community for all of the support to keep the event running so long. “I wouldn’t say me. It’s our church family who does this,” said Meredith. For Meredith the happiness and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
theadvocate.com

Trinity Baptist Church provides early Thanksgiving lunches in Jackson

On Nov. 20, Trinity Baptist Church wanted to show their love to Jackson, so it handed out Thanksgiving meals. Church members of all ages cooked 11 turkeys, nine cakes, and oodles of vegetables. They fixed plates and brought them to the gazebo by town hall to hand out. Rebekah Heinz,...
JACKSON, LA
The Independent

In tornado's wake, a church and pastor turn to God, service

After riding out the violent tornado that devastated their town in a tunnel under their church, the Rev. Wes Fowler and his family emerged to devastation stretching for blocks: Crackling power lines, piles of rubble and calls for help they couldn't pinpoint in the darkness. Later, safe back at home, his daughter had a question that left him stumped: “My little girl asked me, ‘Why would God let this happen?’” said Fowler, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Mayfield. While he believes God did allow the tornado to happen, he had no answer as to why the western...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy