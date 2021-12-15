Calvary Baptist Church

After riding out the violent tornado that devastated their town in a tunnel under their church, the Rev. Wes Fowler and his family emerged to devastation stretching for blocks: Crackling power lines, piles of rubble and calls for help they couldn't pinpoint in the darkness. Later, safe back at home, his daughter had a question that left him stumped: “My little girl asked me, ‘Why would God let this happen?’” said Fowler, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Mayfield. While he believes God did allow the tornado to happen, he had no answer as to why the western...
