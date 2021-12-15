Ask Rusty – How Do I Apply for Social Security Benefits?. Dear Rusty: I would like some advice concerning Social Security. In January I will be 62.5 years old. I was laid off two years ago and have not had a steady income since (though I still have bills to pay). I also did not qualify for unemployment. Therefore, what little I had for “retirement” is now gone. For this reason, I have been seriously considering applying for Social Security as soon as I’m able. I remember reading something that said I should begin the “paperwork” three months ahead of time. I’d like to begin that process, but don’t know where to begin. Could you guide me to the right place? Signed: Ready to Claim Benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO