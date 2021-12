The Qualys Cloud Platform December 2021 release includes Qualys Cloud Suite 3.9.1.0, which contains new features and important enhancements in the Qualys Cloud Platform. Qualys is in the process of strengthening its email security posture. As a security best practice, we are segregating the corporate email domain from the platform bulk emails by using a dedicated email domain qualys.net for our platform emails. As a result, the account management, scan notifications, and daily vulnerability feed emails that were being sent by using the @qualys.com email IDs will now be changed to @qualys.net . Customers are required to add @qualys.net to their approved senders’ lists and domains to avoid any quarantine or incorrect categorization of Qualys emails.

