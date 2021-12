By Samah Assad, Dave Savini, Michele Youngerman, and Todd Feurer CHICAGO (CBS)– The City Council on Wednesday approved a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago. “No amount of money could erase what Ms. Young has suffered. No amount of money could provide Ms. Young with what she truly wants—which is to never have been placed in this situation in the first place,” her attorneys said in a statement on Wednesday. “Ms. Young wishes that those officers would have done proper police work and used basic...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO