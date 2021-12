Next up in the EDMTunes “Best Of” series, a chance for our writers and editors to vote on our personal favorites of each year, is the 10 Best Remixes of 2021. 2021 was definitely a year filled with ups and downs, and along with that came new music to help get us through. We have already revealed our Breakout Artists of 2021, and with so many creative minds releasing music this whole year, it was definitely tough to narrow it down, but we did it. Without further ado, here are our picks. At the bottom, you’ll find a playlist of all of them!

