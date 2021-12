What started out as a quiet morning photographing elk suddenly took a violent turn as I witnessed one of the most brutal acts between animals I have ever seen in the field. I was in North Carolina on October 20 helping with a photography workshop in the Cataloochee Valley. With a day off between workshops, I had an opportunity to shoot with the new Canon R3, which wasn’t on the market yet, and I wanted to see what the camera was capable of photographing. Little did I know I would use it to capture a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO