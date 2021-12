Happy December 15th, y'all! Let the trade rumors, deals, and fumbles begin. Here's to hoping Monte McNair can make headlines for positive roster reconstruction moves rather than create more fodder for jokes about failed deals. Speaking of jokes, here's a sick one: despite losing their last three games in embarrassing fashion, resulting in the massacre of their fans' remaining resolve everywhere, the Sacramento Kings entered tonight's game as the 10th seed (and therefore play-in eligible) in the Western Conference. The NBA is weird, man.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO