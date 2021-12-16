ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Update on today’s wind and wheat crop. (12/15/21

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Today was a day that will be remembered for awhile across the plains. Sustained winds of 65 with some guest over 100 mph. Hundreds, possibly thousands of irrigation center pivots over turned or bent. Talking to our local...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Warm, dry conditions threaten U.S. Plains winter wheat belt

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Dry and unseasonably warm weather is threatening yield prospects for winter wheat in the U.S. Plains bread basket, crop and weather experts said, as global supplies of milling wheat are tightening. Winter wheat has struggled in some areas, including parts of Oklahoma where scrawny plants lack robust...
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Wheat and extreme wind tomorrow.

The majority of US wheat is now experiencing drought to extreme drought. A lot of the fields planted across Texas, Oklahoma, SE Colorado and western Kansas are hurting pretty bad. Most wheat in the bread basket of the US is not “rooted down” yet, and hasn’t received a rain in 60+ days.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Winter Weather Outlook…Drought Buster???

The weather so far this fall has been characterized by above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. And Nutrien Ag Solutions Senior Meteorologist Andrew Pritchard says it looks like the rest of the winter may not help provide any long-term relief for drought areas of the region. He says the...
ENVIRONMENT
marthastewart.com

This Winter Will Be a "Frosty Flip-Flop," According to the Farmers' Almanac

The Farmers' Almanac has officially released their 2021-2022 winter forecast. While their predictions won't delight those who hate change—expect back-and-forth weather patterns across the country—for the most part, winter will be relatively normal this year. Ahead, we spoke to Sandi Duncan, philom., the managing editor of the Farmers' Almanac, to discover exactly what you need to know before Old Man Winter shows his chilly face in your region.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Irrigation#Usda
travelawaits.com

The Farmers’ Almanac Says We’re In For A Long, Cold Winter

For more than 2 centuries, the Old Farmers’ Almanac has given North American residents a glimpse at the season ahead with its annual weather predictions. So what’s in store for the weeks and months ahead? Prepare for a season of shivers, the Almanac predicts. “This winter will be punctuated by...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Latest Snowfall Totals Expected in New England This Weekend

It’s a mild finish to our week with an interesting forecast for the weekend!. A frontal system pushed in Friday morning, bringing our temperatures down just a few degrees. But as brief high pressure system is nudging in, our highs remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies and a fantastic afternoon to wrap up the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Bringing a Winter Blast of Snow, Cold This Weekend

Hopefully you enjoyed the warm weather while it lasted, because it’s all coming to an end. After a week of unseasonably warm temperatures throughout Michigan, we’re in for a weekend of cold and snow. According to the forecast at Weather.com, Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 18 and 19) will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow Storm #2 for tonight

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Why Invasive Plants Pushing Out Native Flora Is Pushing Us Closer to a 'New Pangaea'

According to the first global analysis of plant diversity, the world's flora is growing increasingly uniform, even on isolated islands like Australia. For decades now, scientists have been warning the world we are headed for a new geological epoch, called the 'Homogecene', when unique life forms become overshadowed by more adaptable species that can live alongside humans. The new research on flowering plants reveals the extent to which that may already be happening to some flora. "These effects are now evident even in the most remote corners of the world," says ecologist Mark van Kleunen from the University of Konstanz in Germany.  "Unless more...
WILDLIFE
AccuWeather

Wintry storm to bring December reality check to Northeast

Snow is forecast to return to part of the northeastern United States this weekend, but rain will fall on other areas and could dampen hopes for a white Christmas. Last-minute shoppers in the Northeast should have rain gear in hand and others may need an ice scraper if they plan on hitting stores on the last Saturday before Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy