An early 6-1 Smithville lead disappeared as did Shelby Vaughn’s offensive struggles as Norwayne earned the win. The Bobcats outscored the Smithies 24-10 the rest of the way and Vaughn, who was held to one bucket in the first quarter, finished with nine points, hitting seven of 10 from free-throw line.

SMITHVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO