Jackson, MS

Experts concerned Omicron variant could lead to fifth wave of COVID-19 cases

By C.J. LeMaster
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some health officials in Mississippi remain concerned the Omicron variant could lead to a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi because of a significant amount of the population that remains vulnerable to the virus. Before Monday, average COVID-19 cases had increased each day for...

www.wdam.com

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Number of US states with a confirmed Omicron Covid case reaches 20 while 120,000 Americans test positive for the virus every day - the most since the summer Delta surge

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has now been detected in 20 U.S. states, with Florida and Illinois both joining the ranks of others on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, Florida officials reports that a person in Tampa was confirmed to have a case of the variant. The person had recently traveled outside...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Omicron variant found in at least 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states so far, but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. "We know we have several dozen cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Telegraph

County COVID deaths rising

WOOD RIVER — In just 10 days, Madison County has posted 12 COVID-19 related deaths for December. A total of 13 deaths were reported for the entire month of November. The figures come as health officials track both the delta and omicrom variants of COVID-19. “We’ve been watching the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

