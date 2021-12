The National Hockey League issued the following release this afternoon:. The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of seven additional Calgary Flames Players and 10 additional staff members entering the NHL's COVID Protocol, the team's return to game play is being delayed at least through Saturday, Dec. 18. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club's medical groups.

