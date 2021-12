When most people think of the 1988 college lacrosse season, they think of Syracuse’s dominance, the Gait brothers, and, of course, the Air Gait. Best known for being the goalie on which Gary Gait scored using that famous move in the NCAA semifinals, John Kanaras recalls that season differently. He remembers helping lead Penn to an Ivy League championship and giving the Orange all they could handle in the final four before losing 11-10 on a goal scored in the last seconds.

