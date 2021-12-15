ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing Annie Marsters: 2022 ATW Artist in Residence

By Oceania Cruises in Artist Loft
oceaniacruises.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our enhanced enrichment on board, our upcoming 2022 Around the World cruise will feature a compelling series at Artist Loft that invites guests to participate in creative projects inspired by the fascinating destinations we are exploring and also introduces local techniques and approaches that are practiced in particular...

www.oceaniacruises.com

cshl.edu

Celia and Wally Gilbert Artist-in-Residence Program

The Center for Humanities and History of Modern Biology at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) is pleased to announce the Celia and Wally Gilbert Artist in Residence Award, a 1-3-week program for artists, composers, writers or science history scholars. Initiated with a gift by famed Nobel Prize laureate Wally Gilbert and his wife, poet and print-maker Celia, the annual Award will enable exceptionally creative individuals to stay on CSHL’s seaside campus, explore the investigative process and interact with international scientific staff and visitors. Gilbert Residents may arrive with projects already in mind or come seeking inspiration for new ideas. Full access will be granted to CSHL’s archives invaluable resources, including historical papers, correspondence, photographs, and rare books in anthropology, experimental biology, eugenics, embryology, plant and animal genetics and related disciplines.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
kean.edu

Kean Students Visit L.A. for Artist-in-Residence Internship

Two Kean students visited Los Angeles recently to meet with professional artists, explore art museums, and learn from visual artist Knowledge Bennett in his studio as part of Kean’s new artist-in-residence internship. Students Brandon Bravo, a senior studio arts major, and Nazira Goldware, a senior marketing major with a...
UNION, NJ
erienewsnow.com

StartingBlock's new artist in residence finds poetry in eavesdropping on everyday language

MADISON, WI (365 Media Foundation, Inc) -- The art and start-up universes may be beginning to collide, thanks to the initiatives at Madison start-up nest StartingBlock. Located in American Family Insurance’s “Spark” Building on East Washington Avenue, the non-profit organization specializes in assisting young entrepreneurs to accomplish their business goals within a single space, where companies can “grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy.” Companies from many different backgrounds and practices are able to interact on a daily basis within its tight ecosystem, which now houses over a dozen businesses and counting. And now, with their recent partnership with local arts planning commission Dane Arts, artists could have a say within local commerce by framing their work around a business mindset.
MADISON, WI
mendofever.com

Mendocino Art Center’s Artists in Residence Exhibition

The Mendocino Art Center spotlights the creative works of the 2021/22 Artists in Residence (AIR), December 10 through January 2, in the Main Gallery. The Artists in Residence Exhibit features new artwork – including functional and sculptural ceramics and paintings – created by the artists during their residencies at the Mendocino Art Center. AIRs showing their work will be Grace Khalsa, Miles McCreary, Austyn Taylor, Nan Whitney, and Ceramics Coordinator Ian Hazard-Bill, a resident artist from 2018 to 2020.
MENDOCINO, CA
Albert Einstein
ARTnews

Former Whitney Museum Curator Christopher Y. Lew Heads to New L.A. Artist Residency Program

After leaving the Whitney Museum last month, Christopher Y. Lew, a star curator of the New York scene, has joined a new foundation and artist residency program in Los Angeles. Named Horizon, the program is founded by collectors Jason Li and Harry Hu, both of whom are based in the city, as well as May Xue, who was formerly director of educational and institutional relations and general manager at the Hong Kong–based K11 Art Foundation. Xue will serve as the chief executive director of Horizon. Set in a 4,800-square-foot space Downtown Los Angeles, Horizon aims to offer support to early- and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ccxmedia.org

Parks’ Place Memory Care Residents Become Artists

Some local memory care residents have an eye for art. “These are not people with disabilities, these are people with abilities. We see them as just amazing individuals,” said Suzanne Grimaldi, activities assistant at Parks’ Place. Parks’ Place Memory Care in Plymouth is showcasing the latest colorful works of art...
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence applications available

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park. The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
wiltonbulletin.com

New Weir Farm Artist-In-Residence episode in Wilton out now

There is a new episode of the “Weir Farm Artist In-Residence Reflections: Creating During the Pandemic,” video series. The episode premiered on Monday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m., and is the twenty-seventh episode in the series. The episode features the Weir Farm Art Alliance’s 1999 Artist-In-Residence alum Robert...
WILTON, CT
Vice

LiveScience

BBC

American Songwriter

Neal Francis: Resident Artist

Neal Francis’ latest album, In Plain Sight, sounds haunted with the wailings of the slide guitar and dreamlike melodies. The nine-track album dropped on November 5, and Francis revealed that this latest record has been described as “station wagon rock.” As the more relatable version of yacht rock that bounces with chords of nostalgia, In Plain Sight is a record worth diving into.
MUSIC
spokanepublicradio.org

Annie Mattson reads "Crossing the Square" by Grace Schulman

Annie Mattson was born and raised in Spokane and is a graduate of Willamette University. Having earned a BA in English Literature, she enjoys reading, playing tabletop games, and spending time outdoors. David Borodin reads "On Dreams, an Imitation of Petronius," by Jonathan Swift. By Verne Windham • Nov 30,...
SPOKANE, WA
ucsf.edu

“The City is a Body” by UCSF Artist in Residence Farah Hamade

In early 2020, the UCSF Library’s Archives and Special Collections and Makers Lab launched the inaugural Artist in Residence program. Farah Hamade was selected as the 2020/2021 artist. You can now watch Farah’s final project, “The City is a Body,” an audio-visual animation examining disparities in COVID-19 outcomes experienced by different communities in San Francisco and exploring what existing disparities may have played a role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ecomagazine.com

Blue Carbon Artist in Residence Aims to Strengthen Links Between City and Sea

Artist Rosie Sherwood will work with people and organizations across Plymouth to create an immersive seagrass experience. Plymouth – Britain’s Ocean City – is to become home to the UK’s first Blue Carbon Artist in Residence as it expands its efforts to engage local residents and visitors with the wonders of the marine environment.
