Introducing Annie Marsters: 2022 ATW Artist in Residence

The Center for Humanities and History of Modern Biology at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) is pleased to announce the Celia and Wally Gilbert Artist in Residence Award, a 1-3-week program for artists, composers, writers or science history scholars. Initiated with a gift by famed Nobel Prize laureate Wally Gilbert and his wife, poet and print-maker Celia, the annual Award will enable exceptionally creative individuals to stay on CSHL’s seaside campus, explore the investigative process and interact with international scientific staff and visitors. Gilbert Residents may arrive with projects already in mind or come seeking inspiration for new ideas. Full access will be granted to CSHL’s archives invaluable resources, including historical papers, correspondence, photographs, and rare books in anthropology, experimental biology, eugenics, embryology, plant and animal genetics and related disciplines.
Comments / 0