Introducing Annie Marsters: 2022 ATW Artist in Residence

MADISON, WI (365 Media Foundation, Inc) -- The art and start-up universes may be beginning to collide, thanks to the initiatives at Madison start-up nest StartingBlock. Located in American Family Insurance’s “Spark” Building on East Washington Avenue, the non-profit organization specializes in assisting young entrepreneurs to accomplish their business goals within a single space, where companies can “grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy.” Companies from many different backgrounds and practices are able to interact on a daily basis within its tight ecosystem, which now houses over a dozen businesses and counting. And now, with their recent partnership with local arts planning commission Dane Arts, artists could have a say within local commerce by framing their work around a business mindset.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO