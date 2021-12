On December 1, in the small town of Yellow Bluff near Camden, retired Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson, who was working as a constable / process service, responded to a residence on a domestic disturbance. Nicholson and another deputy were met with gunfire. Nicholson was shot multiple times in the chest and neck; he was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition where he later died. On December 2, a procession that passed through Atmore took Deputy Nicholson home. The Atmore Fire Department and law enforcement honored him with the giant American flag as the procession entered Atmore.

ATMORE, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO