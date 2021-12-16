What’s Exceptional About The Happy Earphones?

No, it doesn’t require Apple’s $20 cleaning cloth or any special skills. Instagram and TikTok will have you believe that cleaning AirPods requires 3 different tools and 4 solvents to easily dissolve the earwax, loosen the dirt, and leave the AirPods’ ridiculously small inner grill looking as good as new. There is, however, a solution that’s easier, faster, and so ingeniously simple, it requires absolutely no learning curve. Meet AirSquares, a set of earphone-cleaning putty squares that let you effectively get all the dirt and wax out of those dadgum tiny earphone holes. Working as easily as the putties/doughs you get to clean your laptop and wireless keyboards, the AirSquares are the perfect size and stickiness to help you safely clean out your AirPods, earphones, and hearing aids. It takes mere seconds and doesn’t require complicated equipment or technical expertise.
