Company’s Valuation Reaches $USD1.95 Billion as Demand for More Relevant Ecommerce Experiences Continues to Rise. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology using AI and machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has closed a USD$325 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s valuation to USD$1.95 billion. The tech unicorn will use the new funding to invest in R&D, international expansion and strategic acquisitions. Other participants in the round included Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO