What could justify Democratic confidence in the future?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Fox News

Gutfeld: This is the eternal Democrat flaw

Fox News

'The Five' wonders where Kamala Harris is

Fox News

US abortion standard same as China and North Korea

Fox News

What Is The Future Of Cryptocurrency?

This week, a partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm and Founder of Cryptoconnect, Hailey Lennon joins Abby in the classroom to help with her lesson plan on the future of cryptocurrency. Hailey breaks down the regulations that the United States has versus the regulations in other countries, the relationship crypto...
Fox News

'Byrd Bath' takes immigration out of spending bill

Fox News

Sen. Rubio announces bill to withhold funding from cities that allow noncitizens to vote

Sen. Marco Rubio says he's ready to tighten the belt on government funding for cities with voting noncitizens. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida announced Friday that he will be introducing legislation to pull funds from any U.S. city that allows noncitizens to vote. The bill is a direct response to a Thursday decision from the New York City Council, who opened voting to their hundreds of thousands of residents without citizenship.
Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
POLITICO

Senate Democrats had a brutal Thursday. They face the very real prospect of leaving for the year stuck in the mud just about everywhere you look.

The landscape: Senate Democrats are poised to leave town with no idea whether the social spending bill — the bulk of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda — can even get done or when that might happen. But other areas of the agenda remain in peril as well. Here's the latest on the Dems no good, very bad, Thursday:
