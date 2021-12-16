What could justify Democratic confidence in the future?

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in big political trouble and there’s good reason for it. Despite controlling the White House and Congress—with the biased mainstream media in their pocket—the left has completely squandered the past 11 months at a time when the American people can least afford it.
This week, a partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm and Founder of Cryptoconnect, Hailey Lennon joins Abby in the classroom to help with her lesson plan on the future of cryptocurrency. Hailey breaks down the regulations that the United States has versus the regulations in other countries, the relationship crypto...
Sen. Marco Rubio says he's ready to tighten the belt on government funding for cities with voting noncitizens. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida announced Friday that he will be introducing legislation to pull funds from any U.S. city that allows noncitizens to vote. The bill is a direct response to a Thursday decision from the New York City Council, who opened voting to their hundreds of thousands of residents without citizenship.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the idea of banning congressional lawmakers and their spouses from owning shares of individual companies. "We're a free market economy," Pelosi said. "They should be able to participate in that." Stock purchases by some senators since the beginning of the Covid pandemic have sparked...
Jay Rosen, an associate journalism professor at NYU and frequent CNN-guest encouraged the media on Wednesday to cover the Republican Party differently than it does Democrats, arguing that the actions of the GOP do not warrant "normal" coverage. On New York Times new podcast "The Argument," Rosen claimed that while...
President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
The landscape: Senate Democrats are poised to leave town with no idea whether the social spending bill — the bulk of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda — can even get done or when that might happen. But other areas of the agenda remain in peril as well. Here's the latest on the Dems no good, very bad, Thursday:
AOC said Democrats will not get re-elected if they don't act on student debt and pass Biden's agenda. The Senate likely won't vote on Build Back Better until 2022, causing the child tax credit to lapse. Plus, 43 million federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume payments on Feb. 1.
With the Senate stuck in its effort to pass President Joe Biden's social-spending bill by year's end, Democratic-run Washington is worried in particular about how the legislative gridlock is bringing an end to monthly child tax credit payments.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked a Biden judicial nominee whether crimes should be forgiven if they are committed in the name of social justice and did not receive a yes or no answer despite asking nine times. "Do you think we should forgive criminal misbehavior in the name of social...
CNBC host Jim Cramer returned to Twitter on Thursday, doubling down on his controversial take on how the government has the "right" to force citizens to obey in regard to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Cramer received fierce backlash on Wednesday for arguing that the government "has a right" to...
